Generation Sustainability: How Gen Z is Influencing Green Business Operations

Cost of living pressures drive higher expected starting salaries for Gen Z graduates, finds new Bright Network research
Research of almost 4,000 UK students identifies concerns and busts Gen Z stereotypes; finds strong desire to make friends at work and preference for office…
Government right to put skills at heart of Net Zero Strategy
Spotlight on Green Jobs Spotlight on Green Jobs is bringing together the UK’s leading employers and apprentices to inspire young people from all walks of…
Government not sufficiently grappling skills gap needed for net zero
The Environmental Audit Committee (@CommonsEAC) warns that inconsistent Government policy on green jobs and a knowledge-gap in necessary skills are resulting in missed opportunities, in…
Expert report: every UK job has the potential to be green
Independent Green Jobs Taskforce issues call to action on how the UK can deliver a green industrial revolution with government, business and the education sector…
The Demand for Green Jobs and Green Skills
Current Green Jobs For all the talk about the transformation of the economy to meet the challenges of Net Zero, the number of green jobs…
Electric is the right choice – for the environment, for jobs, for our children’s futures. But like all revolutions, this one requires fuel. The fuel of skills
Outcome and response to the ending the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars and vans In 2019, the UK made history by becoming the first…
