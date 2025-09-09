Training Qualifications UK announce a new partnership with National Talent Academy

Training Qualifications UK (TQUK) has announced a new partnership with National Talent Academy to promote a Level 3 Award in Essential Work Skills.

Fully deliverable online, the award puts portable skills and personal development front and centre to help students prepare for life and work.

Through self-paced study, learners develop versatile skills to succeed in any industry while finding a future proof career, learning how to make informed financial decisions, gaining confidence in public speaking, and cultivating a winning mentality.

All tutors need to do is facilitate the work by providing access to a computer and check the completion of the content. This provides an opportunity for learners to prepare for life after education, even in instances where FE colleges may lack the staff capacity or knowledge to deliver a course on essential work skills.

An award in TQUK’s DNA

Andrew Walker, Managing Director at TQUK, said: “It takes more than occupational competence to thrive in the workplace. Confidence, self-awareness and willingness to learn are vital too, but these qualities are often described as ‘soft skills’ and aren’t given the prominence they deserve.

“National Talent Academy’s Level 3 Award in Essential Work Skills puts these qualities front and centre, helping students prepare for life and work with a comprehensive programme of learning that’s endorsed by TQUK.

“NTA’s belief in growth and development mirrors our own, and we’re thrilled to be embarking with them on what I’m sure will be a long and fruitful partnership.”

Portable skills to prepare for life

The award comprises units covering portable skills, financial literacy, and public speaking, and provides learners with the opportunity to stand out in a crowded job market.

The Founder of National Talent Academy, David Jaffa, added: “We’re really passionate about our Level 3, and in TQUK, we’ve found a partner that not only backs the product but shares our passion.”

“Andrew and his team have been incredibly welcoming to us, and we’ve received great support from across the business, helping us make the product even more robust and get it out to new markets.

“The Level 3 Award in Essential Work Skills is the best solution for helping learners develop the soft skills they need to thrive in life and at work, and we’re thrilled to be working with TQUK to help it shape even more people’s lives.”

Following successful pilots at Chelmsford College and South Essex College, National Talent Academy is now offering a limited number of fully-funded pilots.

Flexible endorsement with TQUK

The award is endorsed by TQUK as a Certified Learning Course, as part of its suite of recently revamped endorsed provisions. With three different types of endorsed courses, they offer flexibility for companies and education providers to upskill staff and learners with awards that sit outside of regulated provisions.