Advancing Representation and Equity: Why Colleges Should Embrace the Ethnic Representation Index

In July 2024, over half of London’s Further Education (FE) colleges came together at a Crisis Summit organised by the Black Leadership Group (BLG). The focus was on developing a collective and sustained strategy for improving the performance, participation, and experience of Black* students and staff across our colleges.

The urgency for action is undeniable. The latest census data shows that 18.3% of the UK’s population (around 14.6 million people) are from Black* backgrounds. Within Further Education, Black* students make up 18% of the student population. Despite this, Black* students continue to face significant barriers to academic success, and these disparities are reflected in the workforce too. 13.8% of the workforce are from Black* backgrounds yet they remain significantly underrepresented in senior leadership roles, holding only a very small proportion of positions.

This Summit spotlighted the Higher Education Ethnic Representation Index (ERI), a pioneering data-led tool developed by Professor David Mba, Vice-Chancellor of Birmingham City University. The ERI provides an objective snapshot of Black students’ experiences and representation in higher education institutions, alongside staff and executive leadership diversity. Further information about the HE ERI is available here.

Recognising the ERI’s potential to drive meaningful change, London College Principals at the Summit strongly endorsed its application across the FE sector.

Among the many benefits identified were:

Data-driven insights to empower leadership and accountability.

Targeted action to improve student outcomes and workforce diversity.

Clear benchmarks to track progress locally and nationally.

Tools to address racial bias and promote equity.

How the FE ERI Can Make a Difference

The ERI is a powerful tool designed to help colleges track and report ethnic representation at every level. By adopting the ERI, colleges can:

Strengthen Student Outcomes and Workforce Diversity : Colleges can use the ERI data to identify underperformance in specific ethnic groups and take targeted action to improve achievement and retention.

: Colleges can use the ERI data to identify underperformance in specific ethnic groups and take targeted action to improve achievement and retention. Increase Transparency in Reporting : The ERI promotes a culture of openness by providing clear, consistent data on ethnic engagement and participation. This transparency helps colleges identify areas for improvement and encourages collaboration to address disparities.

: The ERI promotes a culture of openness by providing clear, consistent data on ethnic engagement and participation. This transparency helps colleges identify areas for improvement and encourages collaboration to address disparities. Combat Bias and Inequity: By revealing gaps in attainment, the ERI enables colleges to put in place best practices to address racial bias and discrimination and work towards eliminating inequities.

One year on:

One year later, a group of London college principals are spearheading the ERI rollout across the FE sector, turning endorsement into action.

Peter Mayhew-Smith, Group Principal/CEO at South Thames Colleges Group, and a member of the Advisory Group of Principals, shared his enthusiasm:

“ERI data will reassure students and staff that our colleges are open and transparent in publishing information on ethnic attainment and workforce representation.”

Coordinated by the BLG, the ERI initiative in FE will utilise the university sector’s approach but go further by actively tracking progress in actions and outcomes.

In HE, David Mba relied on FOI requests to gather data from institutions. The BLG’s approach has focused on collaborative engagement with colleges. While responses have varied, with limited in London but more forthcoming participation in the West Midlands, our experience suggests we may need to explore additional avenues to build a more complete picture.

Although the current sample includes just 29 colleges, early findings already reveal stark disparities. Black students underperform compared to their White peers in achievement and pass rates in approximately 70% of the colleges surveyed, and 40% of colleges show a retention gap, underscoring systemic issues that demand urgent attention.

Looking Ahead

In the coming months, the BLG will explore how they can support and expand the ERI initiative, with a particular focus on raising awareness of the importance of ethnic equity in Further Education.

By joining forces, colleges can take a lead on this important agenda item, contributing to an inclusive and equitable FE sector for all students and staff, regardless of their ethnic background.

How You Can Support This Initiative

You can support this initiative in the following ways:

By raising this issue with your Board

Ensuring the ERI is included on the agenda for your next AoC regional meeting.

Sharing your college’s data with us when requested.

Promoting the benefits of the ERI with other principals and encouraging their participation.

Advocating for the initiative within your professional networks.

This initiative provides a pivotal opportunity for the FE sector to lead by example in addressing inequities and fostering inclusion. Your leadership and engagement will be critical to making this a nationwide success.

Together, we can ensure the FE sector leads by example in creating an equitable future. Thank you for your continued commitment to building an inclusive FE sector for everyone.

By the Black Leadership Group

* The BLG uses ‘Black’ as an inclusive definition for people from ethnically diverse backgrounds who share a lived experience of the effects of racism.