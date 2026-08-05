Beyond Good Intentions: Why Employer‑Led Pathways Still Fall Short and What Must Change

The recent FE News special feature for Youth Employment Week rightly celebrated the employers who are working hard to open doors for young people, showcasing examples of creative new pathways and fresh thinking. It’s an important spotlight, and one that is most needed. But if we’re honest, these stories tend to represent the exceptions rather than the norm. For most young people, especially those furthest from opportunity, the door into work remains only partially open. Employers may be willing, but willingness alone isn’t enough when the system around them makes meaningful engagement difficult and commercially risky. If we want employers as part of the fabric of delivery being the norm, and able to operate at scale, then we need to look beyond good practice and confront the structural barriers that continue to hold businesses back.

Three Structural Barriers We Can No Longer Ignore

Firstly, fragmentation makes engagement exhausting. Employers are asked to navigate a maze of initiatives, providers, and intermediaries. There are funding pots and pilot programmes, each with its own language, each with their own expectation, each often with a mountain of hoops to jump through. Even large employers with dedicated early talent teams struggle to keep pace. Meanwhile, for SMEs, the complexity is simply prohibitive.

The result is predictable as engagement becomes episodic, not embedded. Young people end up experiencing a postcode lottery of opportunity, and providers find themselves spending more time chasing employers than working with them.

Secondly, the commercial case remains too weak. We talk a lot about the ‘business benefits’ of engaging young people, but we rarely confront the uncomfortable truth that for many employers, the short‑term costs outweigh the short‑term gains.

Taking on inexperienced talent requires time, supervision, and patience. In businesses with tight margins or high regulatory pressure, that’s a hard sell.

Until pathways are designed with commercial reality at their core, and not as an afterthought, then we will remain dependent on altruism over strategy.

Finally, the system still fails to treat employers as genuine partners. Despite years of rhetoric about ‘co‑design’, employers can feel their expertise is politely acknowledged but not meaningfully integrated. Qualification reform, funding rules, accountability frameworks and inspection regimes continue to be shaped primarily around provider needs, and not those of the employer.

Simply put, if employers don’t see their priorities reflected in the system, then of course they won’t invest their time and resources.

What Must Change: A New Deal for Employer Engagement

If we want pathways to scale, we need to stop treating employer engagement as a voluntary bolt on and start treating it as a core design principle. That requires a shift in mindset, and a shift in policy.

We need to make employer engagement simple, not some kind of heroic deed. We need a single, coherent infrastructure that reduces duplication and makes it easy for employers to plug in. That means shared standards, shared platforms, and shared language. We need to put a stop to the seemingly endless new initiatives that serve only to reinvent the wheel.

A system that is easy to navigate is a system more employers will choose to enter.

We need to rethink work placements from the ground up. For too long, we’ve treated them as mini‑jobs, i.e. short bursts of occupational experience that rarely give young people the chance to practise the skills that actually matter. In a labour market where roles change quickly and transferable skills are the real currency, our approach to placements is increasingly out of step with reality.

Young people don’t need placements that mimic an occupation; they need placements that let them practise communication, teamwork, problem‑solving, adaptability and professional behaviours in authentic settings. Employers would be far more willing to engage when the ask is clear, manageable and aligned with what they can realistically offer, which are opportunities to develop skills, not master a job in a matter of weeks.

We need to design placements around real tasks rather than job titles. We must actively build hybrid models where learners cycle between classroom learning and skill application. We need to co‑create activities with employers that build confidence, competence and assess learners on how they perform in real interactions, not simulated ones.

When placements focus on skill development, they become more meaningful for young people and more feasible for employers. Relevance increases, engagement strengthens, and the pathway becomes something both sides can commit to.

Incentivise employers in ways that actually matter

We need to stop pretending that goodwill alone will deliver a national talent pipeline. Instead, we need incentives for employers that recognise the real costs of engagement, e.g. wage subsidies for entry‑level roles and/or tax incentives for structured training, maybe even better use of the Levy. Whatever, we require funding models that reward sustained employer participation, and regulatory flexibilities that make early‑talent recruitment less risky.

If we want employers to invest, then we must invest in them.

We need to treat employers as genuine co‑owners of the system. This means giving employers a genuine role in relation to curriculum, standards, and accountability, and not just an advisory role. It also means recognising that employers bring expertise providers cannot replicate, such as access to the latest emerging technologies, to evolving job roles, and to real-time labour market insight.

A system designed with employers, not for them, will be a system that works for young people.

The prize in all this is a talent system that works for everyone. Genuine employer-responsive pathways have enormous potential. They can close skills gaps, widen access, and create routes into meaningful work for young people, particularly those who have been failed by traditional education. But potential alone isn’t enough. Without structural reform, we will continue to rely on a patchwork of good intentions that are admirable, but ultimately insufficient.

If we want a future where every young person can access high‑quality employment pathways, we must build a system where employer engagement is not exceptional but expected. Employer engagement must become robust, commercially viable and embedded, and not fragile or dependent on charitable intent. Youth Employment Week highlighted how many employers have shown what’s possible. Now it’s time to make it normal.

By Rob West, an Education and Skills Consultant