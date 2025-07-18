Building a Skills-First Future: Reflections on the Skills England Live Event

I recently had the chance to attend the Skills England online event and hear directly from Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, and Phil Smith CBE, Chair of Skills England. It was a welcome opportunity to listen to two key figures shaping the future of post-16 education and training. Their ambition to build a more joined-up and responsive skills system came through clearly, and it left me with a mix of optimism and urgency.

A clearer path forward for learners

One of the most encouraging messages was the focus on creating clearer progression routes for learners. Too often, people leaving school or looking to retrain face a fragmented landscape of options, with little guidance and limited flexibility. The upcoming Post-16 Skills White Paper promises to simplify this by putting skills, not structures, at the centre of the system.

For me, this is more than just policy. I’ve seen how confusing it can be for people trying to navigate technical education or shift careers mid-life. When the system is hard to understand, it becomes even harder to access. That is why I was glad to hear such a strong commitment to making the learner journey more transparent and joined up.

The power of local decisions

I was also encouraged by the discussion around devolution. Giving mayoral authorities more control over the Adult Skills Fund feels like a step in the right direction. Local areas understand their people, their employers and their challenges better than anyone in Whitehall. More flexibility at the local level means better support for young people, more tailored provision, and better alignment with services like mental health and employment support.

This kind of place-based thinking is long overdue. National strategy matters, but it needs to leave space for local solutions. The move to empower regions is one I will be watching closely.

Apprenticeships and long-term thinking

Jacqui Smith spoke about the government’s decision to reduce funding for level 7 apprenticeships, highlighting that there are other ways to support learning and development at that level. While some will view this as a concern, especially in sectors that rely on high-level training, it also reflects a shift towards viewing apprenticeships as more of an entry-level skills option.

What matters now is ensuring that apprenticeships continue to be supported and promoted. These programmes offer a valuable route into skilled employment, combining real work experience with recognised qualifications.

As the system evolves, apprenticeships should remain a key part of the mix. They offer something distinct from academic routes or modular learning, and they continue to play a vital role in meeting employer needs and helping learners progress.

Lifelong Learning Entitlement: a step in the right direction

Now that the outline of the Lifelong Learning Entitlement is public, it’s clearer how this could sit alongside apprenticeships rather than replace them. The LLE opens up more flexible funding for adults to study modules and short courses, which is a welcome development. But apprenticeships still offer something unique: real-world learning tied directly to employment.

There is real potential for the two to complement each other. The challenge will be making sure apprenticeships continue to receive the investment and visibility they need, especially at levels 4 to 6, where both routes could serve similar learners. The LLE should expand choice, not create competition.

If done well, it could help build a more joined-up system that values both structured work-based training and flexible academic learning.

People and support must stay in focus

One point that stood out was the recognition of the importance of specialist support services. From careers guidance to mental health and mentoring, these services play a huge role in helping learners get started and stay engaged. They are often underfunded or seen as secondary, when in reality they are essential to success.

Hearing both Jacqui and Phil acknowledge this was a positive sign. It shows that the human side of the system is not being overlooked.

Final thoughts

After the online event, I felt hopeful about the government’s continued focus on skills reform. Much of what was shared echoed previous announcements, but it was still helpful to hear the priorities directly from Jacqui Smith and Phil Smith.

The commitment to creating a more joined-up, flexible, and locally driven system is definitely the right direction. The challenge now is turning those plans into real change that learners and employers can see and benefit from. It’s clear that good collaboration between government, providers, employers, and local leaders will be key to making that happen.

By James Kimble, Apprentice ambassador, South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network