Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Canvas Headline banner Jan to Mar 2022

Creativity, diversity, and inclusivity: changing the way we think about STEM careers

Heleen Goorissen October 14, 2021
0 Comments
Heleen Goorissen, Chief Sustainability Officer, Avantium
  • SkillsWorld LIVE is back
  • Canvas In Article Block ad

STEM education is an investment into the future. The current state of the climate crisis has highlighted the urgency and importance of nurturing prospective scientists to come up with alternative, sustainable and circular solutions. Key focuses of discussion at the upcoming COP26 conference will centre around magnifying the voices of young people and improving gender equality – and how they can play a crucial role in tackling climate change. The idea of a career in chemistry can seem daunting for young people, as the sector is often perceived as perhaps being industrial, clinical, and too lab oriented. It’s crucial to rewrite this narrative, establishing this career path as one that not only involves scientific knowledge and expertise but also creativity and diversity.

Many exciting innovations and developments within the chemistry sector can have a positive impact on society. By introducing initiatives that encourage young people to embark on a chemistry career, they can be an integral part of the journey to a fossil-free future.  

Changing the way we think

The notion that those entering the chemistry industry need to be science-orientated must be altered moving forward to enact change. Creativity and diversity in experience and opinion are essential foundations to produce new innovations in science. Take Leonardo Da Vinci for example. He was an engineer and developed flying machines but is most well-known for his art pieces Mona Lisa and The Last Supper. Without these broader interests and skillsets, incredible inventions in science and technology would cease to exist. It’s important to recognise that inspiration can come from unexpected sources. Anything from art, music, literature to sports can inspire science – it’s time to shift old mentalities and embrace other skills and interests.

Introducing new prospects

Having a team with wide-ranging perspectives, opinions and experiences can spark new ideas. Therefore, employers need to adapt their way of thinking, reprioritise, and extend the search pool to attract a diverse range of candidates. For example, Europe is currently facing a clear shortage of women in STEM careers. Women make up 52 percent of the European population, yet research shows only two out of five scientists and engineers are women. Key factors perpetuating these figures include entrenched gender stereotypes and unfortunate exclusionary, male-dominated cultures. There are also fewer female scientists as role models. These factors combined fuel the gender gap in the industry, resulting in organisations missing out on talented individuals.

One of the ways of attracting diverse talent is starting at education level. Girls are far less likely to choose to study STEM subjects at school, which continues into higher education. In the UK, for example, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Services (UCAS) found only 35 percent of women study STEM subjects. Introducing these subjects as a lead-up to strong, attractive future career options by hosting STEM open days for school-aged children can help to educate a new generation of scientists from an early age. This guidance can be continued throughout all stages of learning, up to supporting and collaborating on Ph.D. research. To attract, recruit and retain women in STEM, courses and working environments should be adapted to be more inclusive and welcoming to women, with representation and visibility of female scientists being crucial.

  • Active IQ EPA Button

Design plays a transformative role in developing innovative biotechnology materials, and is reshaping systems across policy, education and manufacturing. There are many talented artists, such as Natsai Audrey Chieza, who are reimagining the intersection between art and science. Chieza is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Futures Council on Synthetic Biology and is applying her unique take on science and art to help shape the industry’s continued response to COVID-19. By demonstrating to these young girls that science and art are innately linked and connecting them to these influential, multisectoral individuals, it may ignite an untapped interest or idea.

As science and technology continue to evolve at a rapid pace, businesses must invest in regular training programmes, host webinars, and networking events for current and future employees. These can be used to engage with people and create a support network to provide guidance to help people overcome career challenges. To support women entering these careers, in particular, work environments promoting equal pay, flexibility, strong maternity leave, and family policy are vital.

The current state of the climate crisis demands urgent action and the momentum for innovations to tackle this must continue. A key driver of change will be to inspire and train a new generation of scientists; investing in programmes and equality initiatives for the changemakers to come. By embracing a diversity of backgrounds, perspectives, interests, and skills, we can collectively create sustainable, circular solutions for the future. The time for change is now – Let’s go.

By Heleen Goorissen, Chief Sustainability Officer, Avantium

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Exclusive to FE News
Categories: Exclusive to FE News
Heleen Goorissen

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this