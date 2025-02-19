How the Proposed Ofsted Inspections Would Look for Small Training Providers and Apprenticeship Providers

Lee Owston and Paul Joyce explain how the new Ofsted inspection framework will transform inspections for FE providers, detailing key changes including real-time feedback, streamlined evaluation areas, and a new grading system designed to work for providers of all sizes

We hope you have seen that Ofsted has recently launched a consultation on a new approach to education inspections in England. These changes will apply to all FE and skills providers, as well as early years’ providers and schools. There has been a lot of discussion about our proposals since they were published – particularly about how they will apply to schools.

However, how they will apply to FE and skills providers is equally important. When we conducted our Big Listen – the largest consultation in Ofsted’s history – you told us that you were particularly concerned about how well the current Education Inspection Framework (EIF) works for all types of FE provision. You wanted a new framework to better allow for differences between a big provider and a smaller one.

The New Framework Explained

So, let’s explain how the new framework might work in practise for small training providers offering a single provision type, such as apprenticeships. If you look through the proposals you will see that all FE and skills providers will be evaluated on leadership, inclusion and safeguarding. Then, for every type of provision they offer, they will also be inspected on curriculum, developing teaching and training, achievement, and participation and development. So, for a small provider offering one type of provision, this means one judgement for each of those evaluation areas.

We are also proposing to grade evaluation areas using a 5-point grading scale. This new scale ranges from ‘exemplary’ at the top end, to ‘causing concern’ at the lowest, allowing inspectors to celebrate providers’ successes as well as highlighting where more worked is needed. For FE and skills providers, our new report cards will display each grade accompanied by a narrative explaining what we saw on inspection and reassuring learners and employees that steps are being taken to make improvements where necessary.

Implementation and Process

Inspections will be conducted using our new inspection toolkits – with a bespoke version for FE and skills providers. The basis for the requirements listed under the ‘secure’ judgement are taken from government guidance and legislative requirements, where these exist. This means that learners, employers, parents and the public can be reassured that if a provider is listed as secure in an evaluation area, then they are meeting all that is required of them.

We will start from the principle that a provider is secure, and look for evidence to confirm this. As soon as we can confirm that a provider is secure in an evaluation area, we will let the nominee know – so no more waiting until the end of the inspection – and we then will start looking for evidence from the strong category.

In small providers, we know that the same staff member may hold several different roles. So, we will continue to work collaboratively, and build on the professional dialogue and discussion you told us you liked about the current inspection process. We will still seek out what is typical within a provider, allowing leaders to showcase what they excel at and reaching a consensus on what still needs attention. And we will ensure that, in smaller providers, inspectors continue to plan activities carefully with the nominee, so as not to disrupt the day-to-day running of the provider.

Next Steps

Please take the time to read the detailed proposals we have put forward in the consultation and give us your honest thoughts. We will listen to everyone’s view and consider all the feedback we receive before we finalise the reforms for the autumn term.

By Lee Owston, National Director of Education at Ofsted and Paul Joyce, Deputy Director of Further Education of Skills at Ofsted