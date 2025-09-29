Invisible Learners: The Challenge of Undiagnosed Neurodiversity in FE and HE

The hidden majority

We often discuss support for neurodiverse students who have been diagnosed. The more important question is, how are we going to support learners who are not diagnosed? A vast number of learners with autism, ADHD or dyslexia reach FE or HE with no diagnosis. Many learners like myself mask it for years, others face long waiting lists, and many simply don’t understand their experiences as neurodiversity due to a lack of knowledge. These learners are in our classrooms, but unfortunately remain unseen. Research suggests that as many as one in three learners may have some form of undiagnosed neurodiversity. Over a third of young people aged 16 to 24 now identify as neurodivergent, but many remain undiagnosed or unsupported.

Undiagnosed learners struggle with focus, organisation, sensory environments or social interaction, yet never access adjustments. They are labelled as disengaged or disruptive when in fact they are trying to keep, but unfortunately can’t.

Why under-diagnosis happens

Long routes to assessment. Access is uneven, and waiting times are long. Many learners just give up or postpone.

Masking and stigma. Those with coping strategies may not fit stereotypes, so they are easily missed by staff and choose not to seek support.

Transition gaps. School information may be incomplete, and adult presentations of autism or ADHD can look different, especially for women and girls.

Cultural and language barriers. International students and those from minoritised communities are less likely to get assessed, resulting in no diagnosis.

The result is predictable: gaps in engagement, retention and progression. Research has shown that when early intervention does not happen, these learners are at a massive disadvantage. Analysis also highlights that those learners with autism have lower education and employment outcomes overall, which underlines the importance of being diagnosed. Made By Dyslexia reports that one in five people is dyslexic, yet many only discover this much later in life. Early screening has been highlighted by policymakers, including former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, as a vital step to make sure learners do not slip through the cracks.

What undiagnosed looks like in practice

Staff who are on the front line generally describe a bright learner who contributes well in discussion but misses deadlines; a capable student whose work swings from excellent to incomplete; a trainee who thrives in practical sessions but freezes in timed exams; a learner who avoids group work, appearing aloof rather than overwhelmed. None of these are proofs of neurodiversity, but each is a cue for supportive curiosity rather than a penalty. The cost of missing these signs is significant. In prisons, a very high proportion of the population is neurodivergent, yet many do not have even basic literacy support. Studies have suggested that around 30 to 40 per cent of prisoners may have dyslexia or other learning difficulties, showing how a lack of support in education can feed directly into long-term disadvantage. Early intervention in FE and HE could help break this cycle before disengagement escalates.

Design for everyone, not just those with paperwork

The way to reach invisible learners is to create environments that do not require a label to access support.

Universal Design for Learning. Offering various ways for learners to access content and show understanding, from readable slides and checklists to oral or digital demonstrations.

Flexible assessment. Creating various assessment types so success is not tied to a single timed exam.

Predictable routines. Having clear starts and ends to sessions, keeping schedules visible and clear success criteria, so everyone is aware.

Having clear starts and ends to sessions, keeping schedules visible and clear success criteria, so everyone is aware. Sensory-aware spaces. Quiet corners, low-stim classrooms, or permission to use headphones help prevent overwhelm.

Find early, support early

A medical report is not needed to start helping a learner.

Screening at enrolment. Short well-being or study-skills check-ins can flag challenges. The aim is to open a conversation, not diagnose.

Mentoring. Whether a learner speaks to a tutor, adviser or careers coach, they should meet someone who can make a referral.

Light adjustments. Extra time for tasks should be given, permission to record lessons, or access to assistive tech can be granted quickly while formal processes catch up.

Clear pathways. Where a learner wants a diagnosis, signpost NHS routes, disability services or trusted third-sector partners. Explain allowances and evidence needs in plain English.

Build staff confidence

Most tutors want to help but feel unsure how. CPD should focus on simple, repeatable practices.

Spotting cues with compassion.

Writing unambiguous briefs.

Managing group work so that roles are clear.

Using assistive tools like captioning or text-to-speech.

Having supportive conversations about needs.

Peer learning is very powerful. Having team meetings and sharing good practices can really increase knowledge.

Partner beyond your walls

Colleges and universities should not be alone in this. Local charities, careers hubs and employers can also offer workshops, mentoring and encounters that look to make a difference. It’s important to create resources which guide learners on how to ask for help and how to navigate through exams.

Measure what matters

If we only measure diagnoses, then the learners who are invisible will stay invisible. Instead, we need to identify indicators in how we design the curriculum. There needs to be slight adjustments, attendance and submission rates in modules using UDL features, retention for cohorts exposed to mentoring, and learner voice on clarity of teaching and assessment. Experts across the sector continue to stress that moving beyond diagnosis data and focusing on wider measures is key if FE and HE are to show real leadership on neurodiversity. The Education and Training Foundation has highlighted inclusive practice as a core professional standard, and organisations such as Cognassist have argued strongly for early screening and sector-wide measures to ensure learners are supported, whether or not they hold a formal diagnosis.

A call to action

FE and HE cannot wait for a diagnosis for every learner, these sectors must be proactive. It’s our duty as educators to create systems where a learner’s success and future do not depend on paperwork. Start with universal design. Offer early, low-barrier support. It’s imperative to train staff so they can identify issues in learners, and refer them to specialists. Invisible learners will become visible when the environment does not assume everyone learns the same way. That shift is not only fair, it’s how we are going to keep young, talented people in education, help them progress in education and prepare them for their life ahead.

By Imran Mir SFHEA, FSET, CMgr MCMI, FRSA