Rethinking Post-18 Education

Stuart Martin discusses how the UK university sector faces significant challenges amid financial strain and shifting educational demands. He explores the need for systemic transformation in post-18 education, advocating for alternative learning pathways, recognition of prior learning, and a more flexible, inclusive approach to lifelong learning.

The Current Crisis in Higher Education

Recent discussions around the sweeping cuts in the UK university sector have sparked debates about its future and the increasing shift toward vocational subjects. While any redundancies are unfortunate, the reality is that the university sector has been overpopulated and operating at a loss for years. With 166 universities currently in the UK, the system is under immense financial strain and struggling to adapt to the evolving needs of learners and employers.

Changing Landscape of Education and Employment

Today, many jobs no longer require a university degree, and with the rising cost of living and the hefty expenses associated with attending university, alternative pathways like apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships have gained traction. As a result, universities are experiencing reduced demand, prompting a necessary pivot within the education sector.

Questioning Traditional Models

The arrival of a new government and increasing calls for financial bailouts to support struggling universities bring an important question to the forefront: should we continue investing heavily in an education model that may no longer be fit for purpose? Instead of perpetuating the status quo, it’s time to rethink the role of universities. Should they just confer degrees upon learners who complete multi-year programs? Or can we shift toward offering genuine recognition for individual courses, so learners who leave early can still gain credentials, and recognition beyond a transcript?

Challenges in Vocational Education and Workforce Development

This issue extends beyond universities. In vocational education for instance, learners who fail their end-point assessments often leave with nothing—despite acquiring valuable skills and knowledge along the way. Employers, too, frequently resist upskilling their workforce, fearing that newly qualified employees will leave. Yet evidence shows that providing skills and recognition—be it through certificates, digital badges, or other forms of credentialing—engages employees and fosters loyalty. This resistance to change is one of the great failures in education and workforce development.

The Need for Systemic Change

It is time—long overdue—for a systemic transformation. There will always be a place for universities, but the current demand necessitates a reduction in their number. Instead of propping up institutions that may no longer serve modern needs, we must rethink the entire post-18 education system. This should include developing a comprehensive lifelong learning strategy that supports everyone in achieving and continuing success.

Recognition of Prior Learning and Skills Passports

An important part of this is recognition of prior learning (RPL). For those who have the skills and knowledge already, it needs to be much easier for workers to be able to get the recognition for these. A lot of what is being discussed here is not new, and there is no need to start from the drawing board with examples available around the world to borrow and adapt. A further element which could be borrowed is the notion of a skills passport, in the same vein as the Europass. Employers need to trust the credentials being shown to them and learners/workers need to be able to trust that what they have is worth the investment.

Investing in Alternative Learning Pathways

Furthermore, we must invest in the infrastructure that supports alternative learning pathways. This could mean increasing funding for vocational training centres, incentivising employer-led training programs, and expanding the availability of lifelong learning education. Such measures would help ensure that learning is accessible, affordable, and tailored to the needs of the modern workforce. Additionally, universities could focus on becoming much more agile and quicker to market, and as part of this could explore partnerships with industries to co-create curricula that align with current and future job market demands, ensuring graduates are work-ready from day one.

Building an Inclusive and Flexible Future

A reimagined education system must also prioritise inclusivity and flexibility. This includes implementing digital platforms for remote and hybrid learning, which would benefit learners in rural or underserved areas. It also involves building a system that values lifelong learning, where individuals can upskill and reskill throughout their careers without facing financial or bureaucratic barriers. Ultimately, rethinking post-18 education is not just about addressing current challenges but about future-proofing our workforce and society in a rapidly changing world.

By Stuart Martin, the Founder of George Angus Consulting