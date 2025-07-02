Latest News

From education to employment

Strategic Teaching, Learning and Cultural Roadmap: From Compliance to Culture in Further Education

Gavin Lumsden July 2, 2025
Across the Further Education (FE) sector, the need for a cultural shift in how we approach quality, improvement, and staff development has never been greater. Teachers are telling us, through research, feedback, and attrition rates, that many existing systems intended to support them are instead diminishing morale, confidence, and innovation.

It’s time to reimagine our approach; now is as good a time as any!

This article outlines a Strategic Teaching, Learning and Cultural Roadmap, a systems-thinking model designed to support colleges in embedding sustainable, inclusive, and developmental approaches to quality improvement. At its core lies a reimagined use of the RAG rating model within a broader Quality Improvement System (QIS), underpinned by the TLC framework: Teaching, Learning and Culture.

Why This Matters: Feedback, Not Fear

At the heart of this roadmap is a simple but powerful belief: teachers grow through feedback, not fear.

Too often, lesson observations and quality assurance processes trigger defensiveness rather than reflection. Our research from Observing or Judging? The Hidden Harm of Teaching Observations found that a single moment in a lesson (e.g. a technical hiccup or learner distraction) can distort an observer’s perception of the entire session.

This is the halo effect, a cognitive bias that affects judgment and undermines both teacher confidence and professional development.

The Proposal: Rethinking the System

The roadmap proposes an integrated approach based on two interdependent frameworks:

  1. TLC: Teaching, Learning and Culture
  2. RAG-QIS: A Developmental RAG Rating within a Quality Improvement System

TLC: A Culture of Trust, Not Tick-Boxes

TLC reframes improvement as a cultural, not just procedural, goal. It replaces fear-based accountability with empowerment and collaboration. Key components include:

  • Coaching for Education: Non-judgmental dialogue that fosters growth
  • Restorative Observation Practice: Feedback as a tool for reflection, not ranking
  • Safe-to-Fail Environments: Where experimentation and innovation are protected
  • Ownership and Growth Mindset: Staff are trusted to take pride in developing their craft

RAG-QIS: A Tool for Progress, Not Punishment

A reimagined RAG (Red, Amber, Green) model becomes part of a broader QIS, supporting honest, nuanced, and narrative-based professional development:

  • Red – Signals immediate support is needed; triggers coaching and achievable goals
  • Amber – Represents developing practice; not a deficit, but a normal growth phase
  • Green – Indicates sustained strong practice; supports mentoring and knowledge sharing

Each rating is accompanied by narrative feedback, coaching prompts, and CPD signposts. Over time, RAG-QIS generates powerful, real-time insights into whole-college strengths, challenges, and development priorities.

How It Works: A Strategic and Cultural Roadmap

The roadmap unfolds across four phases designed to embed, scale, and sustain this shift in culture.

PHASE 1: Understand the System – “See the Whole”

Goal: Diagnose the current culture, identify pressure points, engage staff in co-creation.

ActionOwnerOutput
Cultural audit (staff & learner voice)SLT & HRBaseline cultural map
Review observation/RAG systemsQA LeadSystem map and gap analysis
Share research and TLC modelAdvance PractitionersShared language
Identify internal championsSLTDistributed leadership for change

PHASE 2: Design the New Culture – “Shift the System”

Goal: Co-create a developmental TLC and RAG-QIS framework with staff.

ActionOwnerOutput
Co-design TLC FrameworkSLT & RepsVisual model & shared principles
Reframe RAG-QIS with narrative toolsQA + CoachesFeedback templates
Train staff in coaching observationExternal Facilitators /
Advance Practitioners		Skilled feedback practice
Create a TLC CharterWhole staffShared cultural commitment

PHASE 3: Pilot and Embed – “Grow the Culture”

Goal: Implement, monitor and refine TLC + RAG-QIS in practice.

ActionOwnerOutput
Pilot in key departmentsPilot LeadsPractice-based insight
Post-observation coaching conversationsCoachesReflective growth dialogue
Create internal TLC forumsAdvance PractitionersProfessional learning network
Introduce RAG-QIS dashboardsSLT + MISData-informed CPD planning

PHASE 4: Sustain and Scale – “Lead the System”

Goal: Make cultural change sustainable and sector-leading.

ActionOwnerOutput
Evaluate impact (staff & learner feedback)SLTEnd-of-year report
Share impact across college & sectorSLT + CommsCase studies & recognition
Expand TLC and RAG-QIS college-wideHODsUniversal adoption
Develop internal facilitatorsCPD LeadLong-term cultural capacity

Key Principles That Drive This Roadmap

PrincipleIn Practice
Systems ThinkingMap interdependencies, not silos
Growth MindsetView feedback as continuous learning
Psychological SafetyCreate “safe-to-fail” spaces
Empowerment over ComplianceReplace top-down with peer-led dialogue
Transparency and TrustMake systems visible, fair, and co-owned

What Success Looks Like

Key Indicators (KPIs):

  • 80%+ of staff report observations as developmental
  • Drop in “Red” ratings over time through timely support
  • Rise in peer-led CPD and cross-team sharing
  • Improved teacher retention and morale
  • Enhanced learner outcomes aligned to innovative practice

Conclusion: A Call to Lead with Culture

This roadmap isn’t just about improving teaching. It’s about redefining what excellence means in a system where feedback fuels growth, not anxiety; where culture is co-created, not imposed.

As colleges navigate complex challenges around recruitment, retention, and reform, this model offers a grounded, scalable, and human-centred path forward, where Teaching, Learning and Culture are not three separate agendas, but one shared mission.

By Gavin Lumsden, Consultant, Teacher-Educator & Author

Published in: Exclusive to FE News, Education News | FE News, Work and leadership, Wellbeing
Gavin Lumsden

