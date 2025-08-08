The Future of Work is Creative

Ever more so, education is the powerful tailwind to the skills we need to thrive. The conversation’s been dominated by the prioritisation of STEM subjects, rightfully so, as they equip students with a logical set of skills. A change, however, underway. Concerns over a decline in creative subject offerings and curriculum narrowing are growing. As AI continues to reshape the workplace, it’s perhaps time to broaden the skills conversation and evaluate the role of creativity in shaping our workforce of tomorrow.

A shift towards human-centred skills

We’ve moved past the how of implementing AI. We’re in the era of augmentation, where it doesn’t just support tasks, it enhances human potential. Essentially, we’ve woven AI into the core of how our work gets done. AI is, in many ways, inescapable in the future workplace. Increasingly, we’re now recognising this as a transformative force for good. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights this shift clearly: while 92 million roles may be displaced, 170 million new opportunities are expected to emerge. That’s a net gain of 78 million jobs. But there’s one significant caveat. To get there, 70% of today’s workforce will need to upskill by 2030. The skills that will define our next era of work are deeply human. A recent report titled ‘Educational Pathways for the AI Transition in Skills and Jobs‘, commissioned by IBM, highlights creativity, critical thinking and adaptability to be the most vital for our AI-powered economy.

The skills gap AI cannot fill

With AI increasingly integrated into everyday workflows, the nature of many roles is changing. We’re seeing the full automation of repetitive tasks; lightning-fast analysis of data and trends, and the streamlining of core decision-making processes. Specifically, reports show how AI is now routinely used for structured processes, such as customer service interactions, compliance monitoring, data validation, and back-office administration. If AI now reigns over speed and efficiency, there remains an important need for human judgement, nuanced decisions and empathy. To truly harness the value of AI, we must do more than rely on its outputs. We need to challenge, interpret and continue to build upon them. This is echoed in the Universities UK report, which found that 61% of FTSE 350 senior leaders believe that creative thinkers are essential to maximising the value of AI. To that end, AI in the workplace is more than just a tool, it’s a collaborator. A collaborator that exists in a future of work that belongs to those who can think independently, critically and creatively.

The case for creative education

Let’s be clear, it’s crucial that we start realising the true value of our creative subjects. Creativity isn’t a soft skill ‘nice to have’; it’s a critical edge. We know that AI excels at recognising patterns. It lacks, however, the ability to bring diverse cultural experiences, emotional intelligence, and human insight. Qualities that are essential for navigating complexity. Heather McGowan called it early… the ‘Human Capital Era’, a time when human skills would be vital to lead in an AI-enabled world. We’re living in this era now, and a greater lens is needed on the subjects that develop that critical edge. If AI is to handle our data-driven tasks, then we are to lead with judgement and insight.

So, what’s Dickens got to do with it? It may seem an unusual question, yet the novels of Charles Dickens provide a great example of how this can be ‘learnt’. Dickens’ stories often explore the heart of human connection through social issues and human struggle. The study of English Literature is much more than the art of story, it’s a training ground for creativity, empathy and communication. It’s a subject that sharpens critical thinking and develops the ability to understand nuances in perspectives. It’s a subject that cultivates leadership. Creative Design subjects, on the other hand, broker human experience with technology. They teach the alignment of technical tooling and human need. Higher-order thinking, ethics and problem-solving skills are encouraged across the design curriculum. We’ve placed, and baked, design at the center of technology. It’s not however, anywhere near the centre of the National Curriculum. An ironic 68% decline in design subject take up was reported recently. This raises a question: Are we subconsciously sidelining ‘Future of Work’ subjects by overprioritising STEM?

Our future skills non-negotiables

Our greatest economic edge perhaps lies in what machines cannot replicate: empathy, innovation and insight. We remain the leaders and decision makers who utilise the power of AI, and this means critical thinking and creativity are indispensable skills going forward. Yet, with the current UK curriculum narrowing and the decline in creative subject offerings… there’s a real risk that we’re failing to prepare students for this. It’s clear that academic programs in AI and related fields have grown, with a heavy focus on STEM and economics – the future workplace demands much more. Human-centred skills are essential to complement technical knowledge and partner with AI. This isn’t yet fully reflected in how education and training providers are prioritising skills. Recognising the disconnect between the skills employers need, and the continued prioritisation of STEM alone is imperative. Only by embracing this broader skillset, can we truly prepare for a future where human insight and imagination remain the heart of our work.

By Rachael Doyle, Talent and Development Manager, T Levels North Lead at IBM