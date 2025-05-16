The New Apprenticeship Funding Rules: Next Steps for EpAOs

3 months on from the monumental policy announcements around apprenticeship end-point assessment and following today’s launch of the new apprenticeship funding rules I thought I would take a look at where we are now and the changes EpAOs need to be aware of in order to plan. Here are the top 10 things I have spotted:

1. New Terminology

Well first up we have some new terminology:

“Apprenticeship assessment” will replace end-point assessment

“Assessment organisation” will replace end-point assessment organisation

“Gateway to completion” will replace gateway

This will require EpAOs to update their documentation and branding, but don’t forget, we will still have 2 sets of terminology for the same organisations as Ofqual refer to EpAOs as ‘awarding organisations’.

2. A move to a more ‘Centre’ based model of delivery of assessment

In my article in February when the DfE announced the changes I mentioned that under Ofqual conditions (C and H), if any organisation other than the awarding organisation is involved in the delivery of end-point assessment for non-integrated apprenticeships they become a ‘Centre’ of the EpAO and subject to Centre Assessment Standards Scrutiny and moderation in accordance with Ofqual Condition H. This seems to be being picked up in the new rules relating to the new assessment principles and revised assessment plans, so it does appear that we are moving to a Centre based model of delivery. However, we still don’t have the detail about who will determine which assessment plans will permit training provider involvement and the timescale for the change.

Here are examples from the rules around the new assessment plans in relation to EpAO/Provider written agreement and price negotiation:

“The written agreement between the provider and the EPAO must include the following: The arrangements for the delivery of ALL elements of apprenticeship assessment in accordance with the revised assessment plan. For example, which elements of apprenticeship assessment will be delivered by the provider and which elements will be delivered by the assessment organisation” and “ The cost to be paid to the assessment organisation that reflects their role in the delivery of the assessment, including any quality assurance or moderation of results.”. In terms of price it states “The employer and provider must ensure that the price agreed, or costs claimed for the apprenticeship includes the amount that has been negotiated with the assessment organisation. This includes the cost of any quality assurance the assessment organisation requires to delegate apprenticeship assessment to the training provider.”

EpAOs will need to start exploring and understanding the process to develop a Centre based model of delivery so that they are ready to evolve should the standards they assess transition to include provider involvement in assessment judgements. It is an area I will be exploring in more detail over the coming months.

3. Will behaviours be stripped out of EPA?

I was interested to read that employers have not been mentioned as conducting or delivering assessment under the new rules relating to the new assessment principles and revised assessment plans despite the assessment principles saying:

“As they do now in apprenticeships, employers are best placed to confirm apprentices are demonstrating the required behaviours. To remove unnecessary duplication, those behaviours will no longer need to be separately assessed by providers or EPAOs, who will focus on assessing essential knowledge and skills”.

This leads me to think that they may strip the behaviours out of the assessment plans so that they are no longer part of the qualification assessment. It will be an interesting one to watch over the coming months.

4, Assessment can now be pre and post gateway

From reading the rules associated with the new assessment plan principles, it appears that assessment can be both pre and post gateway so long as the final assessment is post gateway:

“On-programme End-point Assessment (On-programme EPA) is any assessment activity related to the end point assessment where the standard allows this to be delivered prior to gateway.”

There is also a subtle change to the funding rule wording. For current assessment plans it says

“An apprentice can only take their end-point assessment after They have satisfied the gateway requirements set out in its assessment plan”.

But for the future revised assessment plans it says

“An apprentice can only undertake their final apprenticeship assessment after they have satisfied the requirements set out in the assessment plan”.

5. Engagement of EpAOs

An interesting change of words associated with new rules relating to the new assessment principles and future revised assessment plans. The rules for the current assessment plans states:

“Engagement of the end-point assessment organisation (EPAO) can be at any time in the apprenticeship”.

Whereas the rules for the future revised assessment plans states:

“The provider must engage an assessment organisation at the start of the apprenticeship”.

This is a positive step to bring things together, and critical where assessment may be on-programme, but it must be backed up with accurate data and ongoing pro-active relationships.

6. Independence is changing but remains critical

I was very worried with the complete absence of the word independence in the new assessment principles, but I am happy to see them referenced in the funding rules, albeit amended to take account of the changes coming down the line:

The current rules state:

“Although both the employer and the main provider will be involved in administrative arrangements for assessment, the end point assessment itself must be independent”.

With the change to provider involvement the new rules for the new assessment plans state

“While both the employer and the provider will participate in administrative arrangements for assessment, and certain aspects of the apprenticeship assessment may be conducted by the provider, some elements, including external quality assurance, must remain independent”

“Although apprenticeship assessment plans may assign specific apprenticeship assessment responsibilities to the provider, the provider (or subcontracted provider) delivering the training cannot assess all elements for their own learners or provide quality assurance, except in the case of integrated standards.”

7. Foundation apprenticeships

We now have more detail with a dedicated section within the new funding rules page 71. They will be for learners aged 16-21, or 16-24 if they have an EHC or are in the care of their local authority, or aged 22 and 24 if they are a prisoner or a prison leaver. More detail is provided in the rules should you wish to find out more.

8. Shorter duration apprenticeships

The new rules now permit shorter duration apprenticeships, the 2024/25 rules state

“If there is insufficient content remaining (i.e. less than 12 months), the individual will be ineligible for apprenticeship funding”.

The new rules state

“If there is insufficient content remaining (i.e. less than 8 months or 187 hours), the individual will be ineligible for apprenticeship funding.”

I am not sure if I am correct in this but it appears they are now called ‘accelerated apprenticeships’

“An accelerated apprenticeship is where the apprentice’s planned duration is shorter (by at least 3 months) than the typical duration of the standard, based on prior learning. The minimum requirement of an apprenticeship must still be met, including the 8-month minimum duration and minimum volume of off-the-job training.”

EpAOs will need to factor this into their gateway eligibility checks.

9. English and maths

The new rules require, for learners aged 16-18, that

“The provider must provide written evidence at gateway that the apprentice has achieved English and / or maths.”

For those aged 19+ where it has been agreed that they will study towards a standalone English and/or maths qualification the provider

“must provide written evidence at gateway that the apprentice has attempted the assessment(s). The apprentice will not be required to achieve English and / or maths in order to achieve the apprenticeship”.

EpAOs will need to make sure that their gateway processes take account of this rule.

10. Apprentice transition to the new assessment plans

I am not entirely sure about this, but it appears that the right for an apprentice to move to a new assessment plan remains regardless of whether it is a move to a new assessment plan under the new assessment principles (page 134). EpAOs will therefore need to factor in running dual models as apprentices may be on differing versions of the assessment plans. This is not new for EpAOs, but the new assessment plans will be so different, so I am a little concerned about how this will operate. EpAOs will need time to redesign and develop assessments to map to the new assessment plans and set up Centre arrangements, and training providers will need time to get ready if they are involved in any of the assessment.

Hopefully that gives you enough to get your teeth into! Don’t forget that there are more thangs to come:

Decision on the funding of level 7 apprenticeships “We’re continuing to review the funding options for level 7 apprenticeships and how it aligns with our skills priorities. The Department for Education will make decisions about affected apprenticeships in due course”

Ofqual consultation on the review of the regulatory framework

Details of the new assessment plan content and revision timetable “We will provide separate guidance on the new approach to apprenticeship assessment to supplement these rules which we expect to publish in Summer 2025.”

The transition to Skills England.

By Jacqui Molkenthin, Specialist support for End-point Assessment Organisations