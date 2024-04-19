Georgina discusses the power of partnerships in education, highlighting how collaborations between universities, businesses, and other stakeholders can drive innovation, enhance student experiences, and develop leadership skills, ultimately preparing students for successful careers and making a significant impact on the quality of education.

Introduction

The power of effective partnerships between educational institutions, businesses, and other stakeholders cannot be overstated. These collaborations provide students with invaluable opportunities to learn from industry leaders, network, and develop their leadership skills. Universities that foster such partnerships can drive innovation, enhance student experiences, and boost their institutional reputation.

The Multifaceted Nature of Partnerships

Building partnerships is a multifaceted endeavour for business schools. These partnerships can involve other schools, multinational companies, government bodies, non-profits, and more. When founded on mutual respect and shared goals, these collaborations create incredible opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience and develop their leadership potential.

Case Study: Asia School of Business (ASB)

One notable example is the Asia School of Business (ASB), established in 2015 through a partnership between MIT Sloan School of Management and the Central Bank of Malaysia (CBM). This collaboration has allowed students to capitalise on the remarkable business opportunities and economic growth in Malaysia in recent years. ASB students benefit from a unique blend of MIT Sloan’s pedagogy and the vibrant culture of Southeast Asia, as noted by Sanjay Sarma, Dean, President and CEO of ASB.

The Importance of Networking

Networking is a crucial aspect of any student’s journey, and many schools recognise this by developing corporate partnerships that facilitate learning from industry leaders. These opportunities can come in various forms, such as events, internships, or collaborations with specific companies.

Inter-School Collaborations

Partnerships between schools are also valuable, as they allow institutions to combine their expertise and create innovative programs. One example is the collaboration between ESSEC Business School, WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, and the Stockholm School of Economics, which resulted in the creation of a unique executive education program focused on the European sports industry. Professor Karoline Strauss, Chair Professor of the ESSEC Sports Chair, emphasised the importance of equipping professionals with the necessary skills and insights to tackle the challenges of the modern sports industry.

Partnerships as a Driving Force in Education

In conclusion, partnerships serve as a driving force in the development of students’ education. By providing opportunities to learn from industry leaders, network, and build relationships with peers, these collaborations help students expand their leadership skills and prepare for their future careers. As universities continue to seek out and nurture partnerships built on strong goals and genuine expertise, they can make a significant difference in the quality of education they provide to the leaders of tomorrow.

By Georgina Tierney, Senior Account Executive at BlueSky Education