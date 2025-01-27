Turing, Innovation Grants and Decoding the Future of Humanity

Great News

I received some really positive news recently. A company I am deeply involved with has achieved a significant milestone – winning an Alan Turing Grant for innovation for businesses based in Manchester in using AI for research and development. Alan Turing Grants, facilitated by Innovate UK, promote how AI can transform industries and spark groundbreaking advancements.

As we celebrate this success, I’ve been reflecting on the powerful branding behind the use of the Turing name. Beyond honouring one of history’s greatest minds, this association emphasises the city of Manchester’s ambitions to position itself as a global hub for technological innovation during this new industrial revolution.

Manchester: A City of Innovation

Manchester has a rich industrial history, known as the birthplace of the first, original, industrial revolution. Now, it seeks to reinvent itself as a 21st-century leader in technology and innovation. The Alan Turing Grant emphasises this ambition, connecting the city’s pioneering past with its vision for the future. Anchoring such a prestigious initiative in Manchester is symbolic, as the city was once home to Alan Turing himself – a name synonymous with transformative breakthroughs in computing and artificial intelligence.

Who Was Alan Turing?

Alan Turing’s legacy is as extraordinary as it is essential to modern computing. Born in 1912, Turing was a mathematician, logician, and cryptanalyst whose pioneering work during World War II helped decrypt the Enigma Code. This was pivotal in shortening the war and saving countless lives. Later, Turing turned his attention to foundational questions in computing, developing the concept of a “Universal Machine” which could simulate any algorithmic process and was the theoretical precursor to today’s computers.

Despite his contributions to society, as a person, Turing faced persecution for his homosexuality, a stark reminder of the social injustices of his time. Posthumously, his reputation has been rightfully rehabilitated and now he is celebrated as a national hero, with a lasting impact on technology and society.

The Power of Turing’s Brand

Using Turing’s name to brand a grant for AI innovation carries profound and prestigious significance. Turing embodies not just technical brilliance but also the resilience to overcome adversity and the curiosity to explore uncharted territory. His legacy reminds us that innovation isn’t just about creating new tools but also about asking deeper questions about what it means to be human.

For Manchester, this connection is especially significant. Turing conducted much of his post-war work at the University of Manchester, contributing to the development of early computers, like the Manchester Mark I. Today, as Manchester builds its reputation as a tech hub, Turing’s name serves as both inspiration and a rallying cry for those striving to shape the future of AI.

The ‘Turing Test’: A Benchmark For Artificial Intelligence

One of Turing’s most famous contributions to the field of AI is the concept of the Turing Test. Proposed in his seminal 1950 paper, “Computing Machinery and Intelligence,” the test assesses a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behaviour indistinguishable from that of a human. In other words, can it ‘think’? In essence, if a human cannot reliably tell whether they are interacting with another human or with a machine, the machine can be said to have ‘passed’ the Turing Test.

While simple in concept, the test has far-reaching implications. It shifts the focus from how machines work to how they behave and interact. Early chatbots like ELIZA from the 1960s were rudimentary attempts to pass the test. Then chess was seen as the ultimate challenge but by the 1990s IBM’s DeepBlue hammered world chess champion Garry Kasparov using a brute-force approach that is far from anything we would call “general intelligence.”

Today, sophisticated AI models push the boundaries of what’s possible, generating human-like text and engaging in nuanced conversations.

Examples of AI Challenging the Turing Test

In recent years, AI has made significant leaps in mimicking human behaviour. For example, conversational agents have demonstrated the ability to answer complex questions, draft essays, write lesson plans, and even simulate emotional responses. However, the ability to pass the Turing Test remains contentious. Critics argue that while AI can simulate understanding, it lacks genuine comprehension or consciousness. Recently, Stanford researchers reported that ChatGPT-4 passed a rigorous Turing examination, diverging from average human behaviour by being more cooperative. The researchers evaluated the bot’s personality traits using a common personality test, called the OCEAN Big-5, that scores respondents on five basic traits which shape behaviour. In the study, ChatGPT- 4 tested within normal ranges for the five traits but showed itself only as agreeable as the bottom third of human respondents. Conclusion: the bot passed the Turing Test with flying colours, but it would not have won itself many friends.

Another great example of a machine whichhas been argued to have passed the Turing Test is a chatbot named “Eugene Goostman,” which, purporting to be a Ukrainian teenager, won a competition by fooling 33.3% of the judges in a Turing assessment. The organisers proclaimed that the “65-year-old iconic Turing Test was passed for the very first time by computer programme Eugene Goostman….This milestone will go down in history…” Some commentators mused that perhaps this test was one of human gullibility rather than machine intelligence.

And therein lies the issue. To err is human….

This debate highlights the importance of teaching young people about AI’s capabilities and limitations. As the line between human and machine interaction blurs, understanding what makes us uniquely human – our emotions, creativity, and ethical reasoning – becomes ever more critical.

Why Turing’s Legacy Matters for Young People

Turing’s legacy offers a framework for preparing the next generation to navigate a world increasingly shaped by AI. By studying Turing’s work, one can develop a deeper appreciation for the ethical and philosophical dimensions of technology.

Understanding and engaging effectively with AI isn’t just about mastering algorithms or programming languages; it’s about fostering critical thinking and ethical awareness. As AI becomes integral to fields ranging from healthcare to finance, equipping young people with these skills is essential for ensuring a future where technology serves humanity rather than the other way around.

The New Dawn

Winning the Alan Turing Grant is more than a recognition of innovation; it’s a call to action to honour Turing’s legacy by using AI to solve real-world problems. From its historical roots in Manchester to its broader implications for education and ESG, an Alan Turing Grant symbolises the transformative potential of technology when guided by curiosity, resilience, and a commitment to the greater good.

As we stand on the brink of a new industrial revolution, 6.0, let’s remember Alan Turing not just as a brilliant mathematician but as the visionary who challenged us to think deeply about the relationship between humanity and technology. His legacy is a reminder that the true measure of progress isn’t just how advanced our technology becomes, but how well we use it to improve lives and build a more sustainable and equitable world.

By Neil Wolstenholme, CEO for Kloodle