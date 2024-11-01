Why an apprenticeships reset will unlock a wealth of new opportunities

With the new school year well under way, many young people are not only preparing for their exams but considering what comes next. University is a well-trodden path and undoubtably this route opens important doors for young people embarking on the career ladder. However, it should by not be considered the default option.

Yet, for many, it’s the only option presented. Our recent research found that just 7 per cent of 18-24 year-olds are made aware of further education opportunities other than university – and it’s doing them a disservice.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) builds on this concerning awareness gap, with recent data showing a 10 per cent YoY rise in the number of NEETs (those not in employment, education, or training). All of this points us to a growing problem in need of attention.

It’s one the new Labour government is approaching with renewed focus, by launching Skills England. Pledging to address several major challenges in order to improve skills and productivity, it aims to offer businesses more flexibility to adapt to real training needs and includes plans for new, paid “foundation” apprenticeships, in a welcome step-change.

So, what does this all mean for young people and employment?

The bigger picture

The labour market has not been without its challenges since the pandemic, with one of the main obstacles being a disconnect between the demand and supply of skills – more commonly known as the nationwide ‘skills shortage’.

As the world of work continues to quickly evolve – with advancing digitalisation being a key factor – a plethora of new skills are now required as we look to the future. As a result, the UK is in urgent need of an agile workforce to address this; a gap which apprenticeships can help plug.

However, awareness of alternative career routes for young people is worryingly low. Our insight shows that just 6 per cent of 18-24 year-olds in the UK know what an apprenticeship entails. This makes a strong case to educate young people so they are equipped with the right information on opportunities to allow them to make informed decisions about their future.

This will help temper the rising number of NEETs and tackle economic inactivity on a broader scale.

A mutually beneficial approach

While apprenticeships are not a silver bullet for the current labour market challenges, they certainly have their place in addressing pitfalls, benefitting not just young people but employers too.

At BAE Systems, apprenticeships form an important part of our business. We currently have almost 5,500 apprentices and graduates currently in training – more than 10 per cent of our 45,700 strong UK workforce.

This year, we are on track to welcome approximately 2,300 trainees to our apprentice and graduate programmes, which translates into our largest ever number in learning.

For businesses, external partnerships can also facilitate attracting new talent. Our ten-year collaboration with the Movement to Work scheme aims to tackle youth unemployment by providing high-quality work experience and training opportunities for NEETs. This has allowed us to help young people and increase diversity within the business, specifically the number of women in engineering over the past decade.

Advice for young people

The current economic climate, and the consequently the job market, means it has never been more important to carefully consider what career path now offers the most value to them as individuals.

While there’s a strong focus on young people, it’s important to note that apprenticeship programmes are not exclusively for school or college leavers.

Almost 20 per cent of our apprentices are over-25, helping provide opportunities for people to retrain in a sector which can offer long-term career opportunities.

Whether it’s a traditional university route, or a vocational route such as an apprenticeship – take the opportunity to understand the many options out there and do what feels best for you.

Final thoughts

The labour market needs highly skilled people, whether from an apprentice or graduate route – it is not an ‘either-or’.

Traditional university degrees offer opportunities but degree apprenticeships and apprenticeships are also attractive and ambitious routes, which lead to fulfilling and successful careers.

By Dr Jacqueline Hall, Head of Apprenticeships and Skills at BAE Systems