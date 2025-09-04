Why FE Needs a Stronger Voice in National Policy

Further Education (FE) is a vital education sector in the UK. Colleges and training providers are transforming lives every day, equipping young people with technical skills, and these skills support adults back into work, and providing employers with a talent pool to choose from in order for them to thrive. However, in regards to shaping national policy, FE’s voice remains too quiet.

In most major education debates, schools and universities are the main education sectors which are dominating the headlines and the decision-making tables. FE is too often the forgotten middle child of the system, called upon to fix skills shortages and raise employability, but rarely given the status, funding, or influence that reflects its impact.

It is time for FE to have a stronger voice in shaping national policy?

The case for FE

The statistics speak for themselves. FE colleges educate over two million learners each year, including some of the most disadvantaged and diverse groups in the country. They provide the technical and vocational training that underpins the government’s growth agenda and form the bridge between education and employment.

Despite this, funding for FE has lagged behind both schools and higher education for decades. Policymaking generally results in FE being seen as an afterthought, a place to pilot strategies once they have been tested elsewhere. This underinvestment can have a significant impact such as: stretched resources, staff shortages, and learners who don’t have the access to the high-quality opportunities they deserve. This can result in them not picking up the skills they need in order to succeed.

If FE is central to the country’s economic strategy, it must also be central to policymaking.

A sector of innovation and resilience

One of the strengths of FE is its adaptability. Colleges have been at the forefront of embedding digital learning, developing higher technical qualifications, and creating partnerships with employers. Staff are skilled at working with learners who may not have succeeded in other parts of the system, providing second chances and life-changing pathways.

Yet this very resilience can sometimes be a weakness in policy terms. Because FE leaders have become adept at “making do,” the sector is expected to manage with less. FE has proved its value time and time again, but now it needs to demand recognition rather than quietly absorbing more responsibility.

What stronger representation would look like

A stronger voice for FE in national policy could take several forms:

Formal representation in policymaking forums , ensuring FE leaders are part of the conversations that shape education and skills strategy, not simply consulted afterwards.



, ensuring FE leaders are part of the conversations that shape education and skills strategy, not simply consulted afterwards. Greater influence over funding decisions , moving away from short-term project grants towards sustainable, multi-year investment.



, moving away from short-term project grants towards sustainable, multi-year investment. A national campaign to reframe FE , shifting perceptions so that colleges and training providers are seen not as a “second choice” but as world-class institutions that drive economic and social mobility.



, shifting perceptions so that colleges and training providers are seen not as a “second choice” but as world-class institutions that drive economic and social mobility. Empowering governors and leaders, ensuring those in FE governance structures have the training, visibility, and authority to shape local and national agendas.

The role of leaders and practitioners

In order for FE to have a stronger voice, it cannot just solely rely on the government. Leaders, governors, and practitioners must be involved in this particular debate. That means they must publish, speak at conferences, and working collaboratively through associations and promote for the sector. Sharing inspirational stories of learners who have succeeded which will demonstrate the impact of these policy decisions which are being taken.

All of us have a responsibility to be part of this movement. By raising awareness individually through raising our voices, we will amplify the importance of the FE sector.

Conclusion: a call to action

The challenges which are being faced by the UK economy from skill shortages to productivity gaps will not be solved without the Further Education sector. The FE sector is an important part of the country’s success, however, most of the times it remains on the margins of policy.

If we would like a fairer, and more prosperous future for the younger generation coming through we must place FE at the forefront of national strategy. This requires a stronger voice, one that is not going to be afraid to challenge, to innovate, and to demand the recognition that our learners and communities deserve.

FE has proved its value. Now it’s time for us to claim its place.

By Imran Mir SFHEA, FSET, CMgr MCMI, FRSA