Appointments to Commission for Tertiary Education and Research

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles has announced the appointments of Professor Dame Julie Lydon as the Chair of the Board for the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research (CTER) and Professor David Sweeney as Chair of the Research and Innovation Committee and Deputy Chair for the CTER Board.

The Commission will be the first ever national steward for the whole tertiary education and research sector, bringing responsibility for overseeing Wales’ higher and further education, school sixth forms, apprenticeships and research and innovation together in one place. Through the reforms provided for in the Tertiary Education and Research Act (TERA) 2022 we are seeking to shape a new structure and system to better support learners and provide them with the knowledge and skills for lifelong learning, development and success.

Jeremy Miles said:

“I am glad to confirm the appointments of Professor Dame Julie Lydon and Professor David Sweeney. I look forward to working with Julie and David over their term of appointment to deliver our innovative and ambitious vision for Wales’s tertiary education and research sector.”

Professor Dame Julie Lydon said:

“I am delighted to be appointed Chair of the Board for the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research. The opportunity of working with key stakeholders, partners and the board of the commission to realise the vision and ambition of the Welsh Government for the tertiary education sector and research is exciting and challenging.”

Professor David Sweeney said:

“I am pleased to be appointed Chair of the Research and Innovation Committee and look forward to working with all stakeholders to build the global contribution of Welsh research and innovation, the impact of Research and Innovation for the people of Wales, the pursuit of research and innovation in the medium of Welsh and an education system which delivers highly-skilled people to fill jobs in Wales.”

Published in