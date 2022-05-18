Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Avado appoint Amy Crawford as new CEO

Amy Crawford, CEO Avado
Avado, the people-powered transformation partner, has announced the appointment of Amy Crawford as its new CEO.

Amy has been with the business for over 10 years. During that time, she has held various leadership positions including Managing Director of Professional Qualifications and has served as Chief Operating Officer for the past three years. She has formally taken over from the departing Mark Creighton.

Amy Crawford, CEO of Avado says, “I’m both excited and honoured to lead Avado and drive our next chapter of growth. I’m hugely passionate about our mission to equip a diverse pool of UK talent with the digital, data and business skills that they need to future-proof their organisations and accelerate their careers.”

Garret Turley has also joined Avado’s board as a non-Executive Director. Garret has extensive experience as a Partner in private equity (Bridges Ventures and August Equity) and prior to that was a successful entrepreneur. He is also a former non-Executive Director of Babington. He brings to Avado his extensive experience in both the apprenticeship sector and working with companies in their growth phases.

Avado deliver award-winning learning experiences, partnering with the UK’s largest and most innovative employers to solve some of their biggest challenges: reaching a diverse pipeline of talent, getting career starters business-ready and upskilling and reskilling their people in future skills. In doing so, Avado successfully reduces the time and cost of recruitment, increases the speed at which talent impacts the business and increases talent retention.

During the pandemic, Avado pioneered the FastFutures programme along with a number of the UK’s leading organisations, including BT, Legal & General, CGI, NHS and Barclays. The work-readiness programme provides young people from all backgrounds with the digital business skills organisations need, kickstarting their careers and addressing the skills gap for employers.

