Aviva Investors CEO Mark Versey to chair King’s Business School Advisory Council

King’s Business School has appointed Mark Versey, the Chief Executive Officer of Aviva Investors, to chair its Advisory Council. Mark will take up the role in May, succeeding Warwick Hunt MNZN, who has served as the King’s Business School Advisory Council Chair since 2019.

Mark is the current CEO of Aviva Investors and a member of the board of the Investment Association, having chaired its Sustainability and Responsible Investment Committee for four years until the end of 2022.

In his role as Chair he will guide the input of the King’s Business School Advisory Council into the School’s future strategy.The Advisory Council brings together leaders from business and the public sector alongside representatives of the School’s student body. It has helped steer the Business School from its establishment in 2017 and rapid expansion, to its recent success in achieving accreditation by key business school standards bodies the AACSB and EQUIS. The Advisory Council’s input has informed key decisions such as an enhanced emphasis on sustainability in business and the development of new programmes, such as the forthcoming MSc in Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Management. It also plays an active role in building the school’s connectivity with industry and internationally.

Commenting on Mark’s appointment, Professor Shitij Kapur, President & Principal of King’s College London said:

“Mark brings outstanding expertise to the Business School’s Advisory Council. As the serving CEO of a multi-national business he is engaging first-hand with the many complex questions that all industries are facing around technology, changing business models, sustainability, talent, diversity, and skills for the future. Through his leadership of Aviva Investors, which received the highest rating for responsible stewardship based on the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investment assessment, Mark is actively involved with holding businesses accountable for their climate and sustainability targets. I am delighted that King’s will benefit from his insight and experience.”

Adds Mark Versey “I am honoured to be taking up this role at King’s Business School, a key generator of future talent to the global workforce. There is no doubt in my mind that working closely with those in higher education is critical not just to the future of my industry but business as a whole. I have been very impressed by both the calibre of the people at King’s and their commitment to nurturing the business leaders of the future. I look forward to working with other members of the Advisory Council to support Stephen and the team on the next stage of their journey.”

Professor Stephen Bach, Executive Dean of King’s Business School, said:

“we have been blessed with a very active Advisory Council that is as engaged with what we offer to our newest undergraduates as it is with the executive education that we provide to senior leaders. We are enormously grateful to Warwick Hunt for his outstanding contribution as Chair of our Advisory Council that has already made a difference to so many future leaders.”

“In Mark we see the same passion for working with our students and personal commitment to sustainable and responsible business. I know that he will play an important role in ensuring that the business school continues its trajectory of growth and success.”

