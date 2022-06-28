Executive search firm Anderson Quigley appoints Kiersten Avery as Partner

Executive search firm Anderson Quigley are pleased to announce the appointment of Kiersten Avery as Partner focusing on the Higher Education sector.

Kiersten brings an appetite to build on five successful years in the sector, delivering many senior academic and professional service appointments, underpinned by a varied and challenging career that has included senior roles in private, public, and voluntary sector organisations, including Higher Education.

Kiersten’s time in Higher Education saw her deliver a varied leadership portfolio of marketing, student recruitment, programme development, business engagement and international development. This experience allows her a particular insight into the changing landscape of the HE sector and the challenges facing institutions and their leadership teams.

The positive relationships Kiersten generates with both clients and candidates are a hallmark of her practice, and her impressive track record means she frequently wins work through recommendation. In addition, she is often called upon to support institutional campaigns where multiple appointments are handled concurrently or where there are particularly challenging recruitment needs.

Commenting on Kiersten’s recent arrival, Managing Partner at Anderson Quigley Ed Pritchard says

“We are very happy to welcome Kiersten to the growing AQ team. Kiersten’s brings with her an impressive track record and coupled with her drive, ambition and truly aligned value set we look forward to what we can achieve together.”

