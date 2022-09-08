Flint Bishop Solicitors’ Head Appointed As DCG Chair

A prominent member of Derby’s business community has been appointed Chair of Governors of Derby College Group (DCG).

Andrew Cochrane is Chairman and Senior Partner of top 200 law firm Flint Bishop Solicitors. He has been a Governor at DCG since 2019 and takes over the Chair from former headteacher Phil Dover.

Andrew was educated in Matlock before attending the University of Aberdeen where he graduated with a Master of Arts Degree in Politics and International Relations before attending the College of Law, Chester, and joining Flint Bishop in 1990.

With a background in Litigation and Employment Law he now specialises in Licensing – acting on behalf of a number of national and regional pub, club, hotel and restaurant operators.

Andrew serves as Deputy Lieutenant of Derbyshire and Under Sheriff of Derbyshire. He is also a Trustee of the Hubbub Theatre Company, a member of Foundation Derbyshire and part of the organising committee of the Derbyshire Brain Game. He is a Past President of the Derby and District Law Society .

He said: “Derby College Group is a significant community asset and its continued good performance is key to providing young people with the tools they need to find secure, well paid jobs.

“I am committed to ensuring that DCG continues to meet the skills requirements of the local economy and therefore, by doing so, delivers secure and well paid employment opportunities for the young people in our area.

“Furthermore, with economic clouds gathering, the potential impact on the jobs market means that colleges such as ours will have an increasingly important role in re-skilling people for new careers.”

