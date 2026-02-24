GMLPN Welcomes Andy Turner to the Board During Its 25th Anniversary Year

The Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) is delighted to announce that Andy Turner, WBL Skills & Participation Development Officer at Rochdale Borough Council, has joined the GMLPN Board. This appointment comes at a significant moment as GMLPN celebrates its 25th birthday year, marking a quarter‑century of supporting providers, strengthening collaboration, and championing high‑quality skills provision across Greater Manchester.

Andy has been a longstanding GMLPN Advisory Board member and has been involved in the network for over 20 years. His continued commitment and deep understanding of the skills landscape have played a significant role in shaping GMLPN’s development and supporting its mission to improve opportunities for learners and employers across the region.

Andy brings strengthened representation and insight from the local authority perspective, ensuring that GMLPN continues to reflect the priorities, challenges, and opportunities facing communities and young people across Greater Manchester. His experience further enhances the network’s ability to collaborate across sectors and advocate for solutions grounded in local need.

Alongside his new Board role, Andy continues to serve as Chair of GMLPN’s Youth Employment Exchange, a key forum that brings together providers, employers, and partners to improve outcomes for young people and strengthen transition pathways into education, employment, and training.

Mark Currie, Chair of GMLPN said:

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Andy to the GMLPN Board. Having worked closely with him for over 20 years, I know first-hand the depth of his expertise, his dedication to improving opportunities for young people, and his unwavering commitment to the Greater Manchester skills system. Andy brings a unique blend of provider understanding and local authority insight, which will be invaluable as GMLPN continues to strengthen collaboration across the city-region, particularly in our 25th anniversary year. I’m looking forward to working with him even more closely as we shape the next phase of the network’s journey.”

Andy Turner, said:

“I’m honoured to be asked to join the GMLPN Board, building on my role as an Advisory Board member over the last few years.

The role of GMLPN is vital in developing and influencing change in an increasingly complex school and post-16 environment and I’m keen to work with the Board on tackling the front- line, complex issues that we are seeing with many young people today.”

Andy’s appointment reflects GMLPN’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the network and ensuring strong, strategic leadership guided by the Board as we look ahead to the next 25 years.