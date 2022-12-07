Kate Bell appointed as new Assistant General Secretary of the TUC

Kate Bell has today (Tuesday) been appointed as Assistant General Secretary of the TUC.

Kate will take up the post next year and work alongside incoming TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak who will lead the union federation from January 2023.

Kate joined the TUC in 2016 as the organisation’s head of economics, international and employment rights department.

Kate played a lead role in securing the furlough scheme during the pandemic – leading vital meetings with ministers and civil servants.

She has also led the TUC’s campaign for a £15 minimum wage, common ownership in the energy sector and stronger worker bargaining rights.

Before joining the TUC, Kate worked as Head of Policy and Public Affairs for a local authority.

She has also worked for the Labour Party, and for the charities Child Poverty Action Group and Gingerbread.

Kate is also a member of the Low Pay Commission, representing workers.

Commenting on the appointment, TUC General Secretary Designate Paul Nowak said:

“Kate brings a wealth of experience to this post.

“She will play a key role in supporting unions during this cost of living crisis to win for their members.

“She has led the TUC’s policy work across range of crucial areas. And I know she is totally committed to working with unions to shift the balance of wealth and power to working people.

“I look forward to working closely with her. She is a great asset to the TUC and the wider movement.”

