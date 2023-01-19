Lucian Hudson Appointed Professor in Practice at Durham University Business School

Durham University Business School campus

Lucian Hudson, Director of Advancement, Marketing and Communications, has been appointed as a Professor in Practice at Durham University Business School.

Professor in Practice appointments are given to high-achieving, non-academic professionals who are invited to voluntarily share their knowledge with students through special lectures, presentations and seminars. Lucian, who joined the University in 2020, has an exceptional track-record in communications and leadership.

Professor Cathy Cassell, Executive Dean of the Business School, said: “We are delighted that that Lucian Hudson is joining the Business School as a Professor in Practice.

Lucian brings an exceptional wealth of experience in leadership and communication that will enhance our already considerable expertise in this field.

We are excited to be working with Lucian and the positive impact his contribution will make across our education, research and external engagement practice.”

Lucian will continue to lead the University’s Advancement activities, overseeing marketing, communications and development to further Durham’s global reputation and influence.

About Lucian

London-born Lucian graduated from Oxford University with an MA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

In his early career he was a pioneering journalist and television executive at the forefront of developing 24-hour breaking news coverage.

He worked for both ITV and the BBC where he established commercial joint venture channels with international broadcasters.

Lucian went on to work in the UK Government, leading communications in several high-profile departments including the Cabinet Office, Ministry of Justice and DEFRA.

He attended summits and ministerial meetings as the Government’s chief spokesman, engaging with media and multiple stakeholders across politics, business and civic society.

Lucian has extensive experience of international and national decision-making, business transformation and crisis management.

He is also an experienced board chair and currently holds high-profile chairman roles including at the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations and Earthwatch.

Lucian spent seven years as Director of Communications at the Open University. He joined Durham after serving as Interim Director of Public Affairs and Communications at the University of Oxford where he led strategic change, overseeing integrated communications across multi-disciplinary teams.

Professor in Practice role

Lucian will be a Professor in Practice (Leadership and Organisations) for the Department of Management and Marketing in our Business School.

His appointment will initially run for three years and will see him contribute his time and expertise at our Centre for Leadership and Followership and Centre for Organisations and Society.

Lucian will contribute to the Business School’s teaching agenda in the areas of human resource management, employment relations, leadership, strategic policy and marketing and communications.

Commenting on his Professor in Practice appointment, Lucian said: “I am honoured to be conferred with this role. I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with our business students.

“I will draw on my four decades of extensive experience of strategic communications and corporate leadership to contribute to the world-class student experience at Durham.”

