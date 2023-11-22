Major round of appointments to NASBTT Board of Trustees

Six education and training leaders have been recruited to the National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers (NASBTT) Board of Trustees.

Cat Scutt MBE, Deputy CEO, Education and Research at the Chartered College of Teaching, brings a range of sector-wide expertise to the NASBTT Board. A former English teacher, Cat’s roles have since focused on supporting teacher development both online and through face-to-face activities, with a particular emphasis on development using digital technology, through collaboration and by engagement with research and evidence.

She has worked as a teacher and advisor in the state and independent sector, as well as in corporate learning and development. Cat leads the Chartered College’s work around teacher development and certification, including the Chartered Teacher programme, and its research activities and publications, including its award-winning Impact journal.

Damilola Dauda is Head of Operations at the Teacher Development Trust (TDT). She joined TDT in 2021 as Delivery Partner Manager, beginning her new role overseeing the operational delivery of TDT NPQs and other offers last March. Damilola’s career in education started with teaching summer school to primary school children in Nigeria as a teenager, before gaining a teaching English as a foreign language qualification and then becoming a qualified teacher via the PGCE route. She spent six years as a secondary Maths teacher in an inner-city school in London and then two years teaching abroad in Peru.

Jo Anderson, SCITT Programme Director at Wildern Partnership SCITT, has 25 years’ experience in education and has held roles as ITT Programme Director for ten years, External Moderator and more recently DfE ITT Market Associate. She is a secondary MFL specialist and over the years has taught primary MFL, secondary ICT and computing, and has led early career development in a variety of settings.

Keith Ford, Programme Manager at Somerset SCITT, has been a primary education class teacher, middle leader, senior leader and Headteacher of both a small rural school and large primary school, including autism centre. Across his career spanning 25 years he has always supported ITT and ITE. Keith has been a governor of various primary and secondary schools alongside his professional roles, giving him an understanding of the strategic importance as well as the accountability of governance.

Kikelomo Agunbiade, a Research and Training Consultant, trained as a science teacher through the Teach First scheme and has worked for a number of education charities and teacher training organisations. Her roles have included leading the DfE-funded Researchers in Schools niche ITT route, North London Manager for Teach First and running CPD for Teaching Schools, Heads, middle and senior leaders for SSAT. She currently provides education consultancy services including training on race and diversity, education and market research (qualitative and quantitative) and strategy development.

Stephanie Rodgers is Deputy Headteacher – Curriculum and Assessment at Dr Challoner’s Grammar Schoo. Her senior leadership responsibilities have included the set up and leadership of Astra SCITT in Buckinghamshire which has been through the ITE Ofsted inspection process in both 2018 as a new SCITT, and in 2023 under the current ITE Inspection Framework. Stephanie led the reaccreditation process for Astra SCITT as part of the ITT Market Review and the formation of Astra Teaching School Hub, and is now also an Ofsted inspector for ITE.

The appointments follow the arrivals of business and finance specialists Alison O’Dornan and Sidikat Taiwo in the past 18 months, and new Chair of Trustees Anna Richards last November.

Anna said: “We are delighted to welcome our new Trustees who bring such a wealth of experience in ITT, education and commercial professionals to NASBTT. The diversity of our Board is now truly reflective of our membership, and together we look forward to reviewing, shaping and supporting NASBTT’s strategic direction.”

NASBTT Executive Director Emma Hollis added:

“I would like to formally and warmly welcome our new Trustees. Damilola, Kikelomo, Cat, Keith, Stephanie and Jo joined us for their first meetings earlier this month and we are really excited to be working with them as we, and the ITT sector, enter a new phase moving into 2024-25.”

Next week (28th and 29th November), NASBTT is holding its online Annual Conference 2023 Mind the Gap, sponsored by MOSAIC. Speakers include DfE, Foundation for Education Development, nasen, National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), Ofsted, TDT and a number of SCITTs, HEIs, and Teaching School Hubs.

