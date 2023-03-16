Mark Britnell joins UCL’s Global Business School for Health

UCL’s Global Business School for Health (GBSH), the world’s first business school dedicated to health, has appointed global healthcare expert Mark Britnell as a Professor.

Professor Britnell brings more than three decades of experience as a global healthcare leader, having worked across over 80 different countries. He was most recently a vice chairman at KPMG UK. Previous roles have included director general at the Department of Health, Member of the NHS Management Board, and member of the World Economic Forum Global Health Council. He has also authored two-award winning books which have sold in 109 countries. He will continue in his roles as adjunct professor at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and trustee of the Kings Fund.

Britnell began as a visiting professor at UCL GBSH last year. In his new role he will make a teaching and careers advisory contribution to the school’s pioneering MBA Health, the first MBA dedicated to healthcare. Drawing on his years of professional experience, he will also be supporting UCL GBSH’s executive education and development training programmes, which are designed to support global healthcare leaders in achieving strong leadership training.

UCL GBSH was set up in 2021, as the pandemic highlighted the problems faced by health systems around the world. It brings together industry leaders and cross-disciplinary academics, and acts as a centre for excellence, to generate new ideas and to improve patient care. The school’s founding principle is that a fresh approach, which brings together the best of business and healthcare in one world-leading business school, will have a transformative effect on the access and delivery of healthcare across the world.

Professor Nora Colton, Director at UCL Global Business School for Health, said:

“In the first year of UCL GBSH we’ve made an incredible impact in changing the future of healthcare management. We’ve made strong bridges between the public and private health sector to find solutions that face patients the world over, and have trained professionals with the skills to tackle healthcare crises. Mark, with his practitioner experience, joining is another step forward for our School, and we’re so glad to have him and his extensive expertise on board.”

Mark Britnell, Professor at UCL Global Business School for Health, said:

“Healthcare as we know it is changing before our eyes and becoming more complex. We need talented leaders trained in exactly the skills that UCL GBSH brings forward. I’m looking forward to bringing my decades of experience of leading healthcare all over the world to this fantastic organisation. UCL GBSH is a disruptor, and I’m proud to be a part of transforming the way the world sees healthcare management education.“

