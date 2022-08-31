New Chair of Governors Appointed at Hull College

Hull College is delighted to announce the appointment of Rob Lawson OBE as its

new Chair of Governors

Lawson will succeed Lesley Davies OBE in the role, following the conclusion of her

successful 20-month term, when he takes the reins on Thursday 1st September.

The former newspaper editor, who started his career in Driffield and is now a

successful freelance PR and Media consultant, previously enjoyed an eight-year

spell as Chair of Governors for Education Partnership North East (EPNE), operating

in Sunderland, Northumberland and Hartlepool.

Rob’s achievements saw him appointed a National Leader in Governance for the

Department for Education (DfE), working with other Further Education colleges

across the country. He was also awarded an OBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours

List for services to Further Education ahead of joining the board of the RNN Group in

July 2021.

On his appointment, Rob said:

“I’m tremendously excited to have been appointed

and can’t wait to get started. I know what an inspirational leader Debra Gray is and I

can see she has assembled a senior team brimming with talent and ambition.

“Lesley Davies has worked incredibly hard to get governance on track and the

college has a genuinely exciting future ahead. I thank Lesley for her dedication and

determination, and for giving me this amazing opportunity.”





