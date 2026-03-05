New LCB Assistant Principal to Steer Partnerships and Adult Provision

A former director in the education and training sector has joined Leeds College of Building (LCB) as Assistant Principal -Partnerships & Adults.

Carly Sidebottom joins LCB in the new role following her position as Director of Business Strategy & Compliance at regional training provider, Total Training Provision. Prior to that, Carly served as Head of Adult Skills at Ixion Training (part of Shaw Trust).



The newly created post at LCB will support the college’s continued growth. With significant investment in its estates, a rebrand, and expanded curriculum – including higher education, apprenticeship provision, and study programmes – the college is strengthening its profile with employers and attracting increasing numbers of learners into construction careers.



Carly currently serves on several education- and employment-related boards, including as a trustee at SAMEE Charity, a board director at the Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP), and a governor at TEC Partnership. She said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and respected college at the heart of the construction and built environment sector. LCB’s outstanding reputation, supportive team, and strong legacy across West Yorkshire made it an easy decision for me.”



LCB is set for further expansion in the years ahead, and this new Assistant Principal role will play a key part in driving the college’s growth strategy. LCB recently acquired a large building adjacent to its North Street Campus. After renovation, the new learning environment will increase the estate by around one-third and facilitate additional training places.



Alongside an increase in apprenticeships and higher education training at its University Centre, LCB was also designated a Construction Technical Excellence College (CTEC) last year – one of only 10 in England. LCB will be central in delivering more high-quality regional construction training to help tackle skills shortages.

Carly added:

“I’m really excited to build on LCB’s recent success — strengthening partnerships with employers and stakeholders, creating new opportunities, and drawing on my experience and sector connections to help drive up adult skills across the region. Developing a highly skilled workforce is essential to meeting national priorities, and I’m proud to be part of that mission.”

Leeds College of Building is the UK’s only specialist general further education college for construction and the built environment, with a proven track record in technical education leadership, employer collaboration, and industry innovation.

Rob Holmes, Leeds College of Building Vice Principal for Quality, Curriculum & Innovation, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Carly into this exciting new strategic leadership post at LCB. Her extensive experience across education and training, combined with an in-depth understanding of regional adult skills priorities, will be a tremendous asset to the college. This is a pivotal moment for LCB, and I have no doubt Carly will play an important role in driving our next phase of success.”