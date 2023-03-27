New principal announced for Wirral Met College

Following the announcement last year, that Sue Higginson OBE is due to retire from her post as Principal and CEO of Wirral Met College in July, the College is pleased to announce the appointment of their next Principal and CEO.

Gill Banks, will join Wirral Met College as Principal on 1 August from the City of Liverpool College, bringing with her a wealth of experience gained in the further education sector over a 28-year period.

Gill first started as a teacher at Preston College in 1995 before moving to Southport College as a curriculum leader. She then progressed to Assistant Principal and then Vice Principal of Curriculum at The City of Liverpool College, before leaving in 2014 to join Knowsley Community College as Deputy Principal then Principal.

During that time, she oversaw the merger of Knowsley and St Helens colleges before moving to West Midlands and Coventry College, where an appointment as Interim CEO quickly followed.

Prior to her career in the FE sector, Gill has worked in Travel and Tourism and spent over 11 years in the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

Gill joins Wirral Met College from The City of Liverpool College where she is currently the Deputy Principal.

Gill Banks, future Principal of Wirral Met College said:

“I am absolutely delighted to have been offered the role as Principal and CEO and I am excited for the opportunity to work with colleagues and students to build on the excellent reputation Wirral Met already holds.

“It will be a privilege to be a part of a college which is at the heart of its community and which serves the Wirral and the City Region so effectively.”

Chair of Governors, Tim Kelly, said:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of our next Principal and we are looking forward to welcoming Gill when she joins us in August, as our new Principal and CEO.

“Our College is central to community life, as we support around 10,000 students each year and in the last 11 years we have achieved transformational change working with and for Wirral and the wider Liverpool City Region.

“We look forward to working with Gill as she takes this forward and are grateful for the outstanding leadership that Sue has provided as Principal / CEO over the last 11 years, thank her for her commitment to the college and wider public service and wish her a long and happy retirement.”

