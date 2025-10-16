PHX Training appoints new business leader in Blackpool

Leading training provider PHX Training has announced the appointment of Jason Davenport as its new business leader for its centre in Blackpool.

Jason brings with him more than 17 years of retail management experience, having spent much of his career leading high-performing teams and developing strong operational standards within the sector. His transition into the employability and skills industry marked a new chapter focused on supporting individuals to reach their full potential through learning and personal development.

Throughout his career, Jason has demonstrated a passion for community engagement and performance improvement, successfully delivering programmes that help people gain confidence, learn new skills, and progress into meaningful employment. His leadership experience and commitment to social impact make him a valuable addition to the PHX Training team.

In his new role, Jason will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of the Restart programme and Adult Skills provision across Blackpool and Fleetwood. He will lead efforts to ensure learners receive high-quality support tailored to their individual needs, helping them to build the skills, motivation, and confidence required to succeed in the workplace.

Anita Dale, head of Lancashire at PHX Training, said:

“Jason will be a fantastic addition to the team. He brings with him a wealth of experience in employability and training, alongside proven leadership skills and a genuine passion for helping people reach their full potential. His understanding of the local area and the challenges faced by both job seekers and employers makes him a welcome addition to the PHX Training family.

“We’re confident that under his leadership, our Blackpool centre will continue to grow and deliver exceptional support for learners, employers and the wider community. Jason’s appointment reinforces our ongoing commitment to improving skills, boosting employment and supporting businesses across Lancashire. I look forward to seeing the development of our Blackpool team under his guidance.”

Jason added:

“As a local lad, I’m incredibly passionate about Blackpool and the surrounding area. PHX already has a strong local footprint and a great reputation, and I’m excited to be joining a well-known organisation that makes a real difference to people’s lives here.

“Over the next few months, I’m looking forward to working closely with our partners, employers and community organisations to make sure even more people in Blackpool and the surrounding area can access the training and support they need to succeed.”

PHX Training is a leading training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.



It also supports people back into work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.