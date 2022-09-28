David Sweeney CBE joins the University of Birmingham as new Professor of Practice in Research Policy

David Sweeney will be joining the University of Birmingham from Research England on 1 October 2022 as Professor of Practice in Research Policy, the University today announced.

David will be hosted by the School of Social Policy from 1 October 2022. He joins the University to create the evidence and partnerships that are needed to shape research policy, and its relationship with education and skills policy, in a way that will truly drive growth and prosperity across the regions and nations of UK.

As a global institution firmly rooted in the Birmingham city-region, the University plays a leading role in conducting research that can be put into practice to make a real difference to society. ‘This new position, which follows the appointment of Chris Millward as Professor of Practice in Education Policy, reflects the University’s determination to build on this track record to ensure that social sciences at Birmingham has a real-life impact through research and education.

Commenting on his appointment, David Sweeney said:

“I’m delighted to take forward my previous work with Research England in a new role which reaches out across the UK, recognising the tremendous contribution our universities make to national life and building on this university’s leading role in research, education and contribution to civic and business life.”

David will be taking up the post in October 2022 as he stands down from his Executive Chair role.

Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham said:

“In his current role, David has shown an outstanding commitment to universities and their crucial roles in transforming lives and society. Through this appointment, we look forward to exploring further ways in which universities can continue to deliver strategic initiatives which are central to the future of cities, regions and beyond.”

Professor Nicola K Gale, Head of the School of Social Policy at the University of Birmingham said:

“Following Birmingham’s outstanding results in the Research Excellence Framework, particularly around impact, David’s appointment reflects the University’s continued commitment to working with policymakers to enhance the relationship between research and policy. We are really looking forward to welcoming David to the School of Social Policy, where our mission is both to understand the world and to change it for the better – foregrounding the voice, wellbeing and empowerment of people from diverse backgrounds and communities.’

David Sweeney is currently the Executive Chair for Research England which supports university research, and is also Champion for Place in UK Research and Innovation. Prior to Research England he had worked for 9 years at HEFCE as Director of Research and Knowledge Exchange, where he led the development and implementation of the first Research Excellence Framework. David has previously worked as a statistician in BBSRC research institutes and at Royal Holloway, University of London where he was Vice-Principal for Research. David was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Aberdeen in 2012, was Vice-Chancellor’s Fellow at the University of Newcastle, NSW in 2015 and is a Fellow of the Royal Statistical Society.

