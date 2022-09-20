REACh2 Academy Trust Announces New National Director of Education

REAch2 Academy Trust is excited to announce the appointment of Andrew Rigby as their new National Director of Education. He will take up his new role from 1 January 2023. Mr. Rigby is currently Director of Excellence and Standards at REAch2, which is the largest primary-only family of schools in the country.

Mr. Rigby brings to his new position more than 20 years of progressively responsible leadership roles. This includes 10 years of senior leadership in an inner-city school and a Senior Curriculum Advisor for Excellence in Cities. Before taking up his current position he was Regional Director for 16 schools across London, Kent, Suffolk, and Sussex, a role he took up after 6 years in headship.

Andrew Rigby said:

“I am thrilled, honoured, and deeply humbled to be joining an exceptional group of leaders, educators and employees within a Trust that is always aiming higher in its aspirations for children and families. I look forward to sharing my passion for how great schools can make a real difference to children’s life chances, while at the same time learning and collaborating with everyone I encounter on this exciting journey.”

Cathie Paine, CEO at REAch2 Academy Trust, said:

“The selection of Andrew for this key position signals a bold, new era of leadership, driven by a desire for excellence in primary education, visionary innovation and collaborative working across our family of schools. With this appointment, we are excited to build on our touchstone values and strategic commitments in fresh and dynamic ways, to propel learning forward and continue our track record as a high-performing Multi-Academy Trust.”

Published in