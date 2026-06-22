Chester student champions charity with research

A University of Chester postgraduate Business School student is supporting the growth of a disability sport charity through her research.

Patience Etorh, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) student, has carried out and shared research looking at strengthening the profile of Frame Running Dragons Cardiff (FRDC).

Patience presented her MBA report titled Evaluating effective communication channels for enhancing the visibility of Frame Running Dragons Cardiff to charity founder, Gabriela Todd and Head Coach, Derrick Stephenson; Course Leader, Dr Trevor Omoruyi and Deputy Head of the Division of Marketing and Professional Development, Joseph McArdle, at the University’s Queen’s Park site recently.

The project used quantitative research to identify, evaluate, and recommend effective communication strategies to boost the awareness and, in turn, the impact of the charity.

Gabriela Todd founded FRDC in 2014, a grassroots disability sport charity which offers assisted running at Cardiff International Sports Stadium every Friday in term-time, providing a space for accessible sport within the community.

The report Patience created was part of the Chester MBA programme which offers students a chance to apply knowledge through the Management in Action dissertation module. During the module students undertake a course of individual study and a research project in accordance with established research principles, applying their knowledge to real world problems, to provide solutions as well as develop their networks.

On the experience, Patience, who is originally from Cameroon and now lives in Walsall, said:

“It feels like meaningful work, making a real impact by contributing to a real cause I was able to speak with directly. The support I got from FRDC, and my supervisor made it extremely worthwhile; it was a wonderful experience.”

Dr Trevor Omoruyi, Course Leader for the Master of Business Administration at the University, said:

“As a Business School, we are incredibly proud of Patience Etorh for delivering a research project that combines academic excellence with genuine social purpose. Supporting FRDC, an organisation that champions disability sports, reflects the kind of responsible leadership and community engagement we encourage throughout our MBA programme. Her work with FRDC demonstrates the value of collaboration between business education and community organisations.

“We are proud to see our students contributing research that can help profit and not-for-profit businesses strengthen their reach, sustainability, and long-term impact. We are thankful to the management of FRDC for their support and commitment to this successful partnership.”