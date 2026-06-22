Impact Futures Group Expands Digital Learning Capability through Latest Acquisition

Impact Futures Group (IFG), the UK training provider focused on health, social care, childcare, education and youth services, has acquired Flick Learning Ltd, a specialist provider of online compliance and e-learning solutions.

Founded in 2014 and based in Coventry, Flick Learning has built a strong reputation for creating engaging digital learning that helps organisations meet regulatory requirements while improving learner engagement and knowledge retention.

The company delivers more than 150 accredited e-learning courses across safeguarding, health and safety, childcare, education, soft skills and information governance with programmes CPD certified, health and safety courses RoSPA Assured, and its Radicalisation safeguarding content carrying Home Office approval. Flick Learning supports around 1,000 organisations across the UK, including nurseries, schools, multi academy trusts and charities.

The acquisition strengthens Impact Futures Group’s digital learning capability, complementing its existing apprenticeship, CPD and mandatory training offer while expanding the support it provides to employers and learners across Britain’s critical service sectors.

Simon Rouse, CEO of Impact Futures Group, said:

“Flick Learning has built something genuinely impressive. They have taken compliance training, something many people see as a necessity, and turned it into engaging online learning that people want to complete.

“Bringing the company into the Group deepens our learning offer to our clients in our core sectors, expanding our digital learning expertise and reach in our mission to Give Britain the Skills to Care.

“Most importantly, it brings together two teams that share the same commitment to making an impact and delivering exceptional levels of client feedback. That shared purpose is what will drive the next stage of growth.”

Louisa Farino, Managing Director of Flick Learning, said:

“From the beginning, our ambition was to change the way compliance training feels for learners by making it engaging, memorable and genuinely valuable.

We are incredibly proud of what our team has built and of the relationships we have developed with our customers.

“Joining Impact Futures Group is the right next step for our people and our business, and we are excited about the opportunities we can create together while continuing to deliver the service our customers know and trust.”

Celine Spencer, Investment Director at August Equity said:

“We are delighted with this further acquisition for the Impact Futures Group, marking the fifth since August’s investment. The combination of the two businesses will enable Simon and the team to further expand the Group’s reach into its core sectors and in particular, strengthen its digital learning offering. Flick Learning meets the Group’s key acquisition criteria of being a high quality, high performing business with strong client feedback across critical end sectors. We are confident it will grow significantly under the Group’s ownership.”

The acquisition follows Impact Futures Group’s recent acquisitions of The Health & Safety Group, Caring for Care, ABM Training and Captiva Learning, joining their sister companies, tend, The Childcare Company, and First Response First Aid. This acquisition continues the Group’s strategy of building a leading provider of training and workforce development across Britain’s critical service sectors.