RM appoints two new Non-executive Directors

RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, is pleased to announce the appointments of Carolyn Dawson OBE and Jamie Murray Wells OBE as Non-executive Directors with effect from 1 November 2023.

Carolyn brings significant experience in the technology and education sectors. She is currently CEO of the Founders Forum Group, the business services group for entrepreneurs, supporting businesses at the forefront of the tech ecosystem. Prior to this role she spent over 20 years at Informa Group plc, the international events, digital services and academic knowledge group, working in a range of leadership roles, including founding London Tech Week and most recently as President, Verticals and ESG, Informa Tech and on the Informa Tech Executive Board.

Jamie brings leading digital product expertise to the Board, having worked since 2013 for Google, where he has held roles defining new platforms and ecosystems, including as Head of Digital Platform Experiences and Head of Extended Reality (XR) Platform Enablement. Prior to joining Google, Jamie founded and led Glasses Direct, a digital-led retail business, before taking it through a private equity transaction with Cipio Partners. He recently served as a non-executive director of DD Group, the wholesale supplier to the dental sector, helping evolve the online proposition and steer the business through two private equity backed deals.

In addition, Patrick Martell, Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chair, and Charles Bligh, Non-executive Director, have notified the Board of their intention to step down with effect from 31 December and 31st October 2023 respectively.

Upon Patrick’s departure at the end of the calendar year, Chris Humphrey, Non-executive Director, will take over as Senior Independent Director. Additionally, Chris will also take over as Chair of the Remuneration Committee effective immediately.

Following the previously announced departure of Vicky Griffiths, Non-executive Director, from the Board on 30 September 2023, Jamie will take over her role as Chair of the ESG Committee.

Helen Stevenson, Chair, said:

“I am delighted to be welcoming Carolyn and Jamie to the Board of RM. Both are accomplished business leaders who bring valuable and relevant current tech insight, complementing the existing strengths of the board which already has considerable depth in technology, finance, capital markets and transformation experience. The skills they bring to the table will be key for RM’s platform and growth strategy.

“I would also like to thank Vicky, Patrick and Charles for their valuable contributions to the Company during their time at RM. On behalf of the Board, I wish them all the best for the future.”

