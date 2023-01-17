Robin Ghurbhurun appointed as trustee and director of NCFE

Jisc’s managing director for further education and skills to join national awarding organisation’s board

Robin Ghurbhurun, managing director for further education (FE) and skills at Jisc, has been appointed trustee and director of education charity and national awarding body NCFE.

NCFE works with FE colleges, training providers and schools to promote and advance learning to help create a fairer society. The organisation is the UK’s longest established, and third largest, awarding body.

Robin brings with him more than four decades of experience serving the FE and skills sector, in roles such as college CEO, trustee and non-executive director. Robin is also a board member and chair of the curriculum and standards committee at West London College; a board member of the national association of licensed paralegals and chair of the Welsh Government’s anti-racism FE steering group.

Chair of NCFE’s board of trustees, Deborah Jenkins MBE DL, and CEO, David Gallagher said:

“On behalf of the NCFE Board of Trustees and Executive Team we’re delighted to announce Robin’s appointment to the board. Robin’s blend of experience and expertise within the sector and the different vantage points from which he has added value to education over his career will enable him to make a hugely positive impact at NCFE.

“Robin clearly has a huge passion for delivering high-quality, transformational learning experiences for all, which aligns perfectly with NCFE’s mission.”

Robin Ghurbhurun said:

“I am delighted to be appointed as a trustee and director of NCFE. It will be a real privilege to work with fellow board members, a dynamic executive and committed staff in continuing to strengthen and evolve this progressive, inclusive, and socially impactful awarding organisation.

“NCFE’s ethos of shaping smarter learning to build a farer society aligns strongly with my own beliefs, and I look forward to supporting NCFE as it continues to deliver high quality qualifications to meet the technical and vocational needs of learners and employers.”

About Jisc

Jisc’s vision is for the UK to be a world leader in technology for education and research. It owns and operates the super-fast national research and education network, Janet, with built-in cyber security protection. Jisc also provides technology solutions for members (colleges, universities and research centres) and customers (public sector bodies), helps members save time and money by negotiating sector-wide deals and provides advice and practical assistance on digital technology. Jisc is funded by the UK higher and further education and research funding bodies and member institutions.

About NCFE

We’re NCFE: an educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning. We combine over 170 years of education experience with deep insight, working with a network of expert collaborators to galvanise the technical and vocational education sector around the greatest learning needs and to shape smarter solutions. In doing this, we’re working for a fairer education system for all learners to power inclusivity and choice. In 1848, we were born from the belief that no learner was left behind. Today, we take up that cause with fresh energy. www.ncfe.org.uk

Published in