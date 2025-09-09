The Sandwell Colleges welcome Anne Frost as new Chair of Governors

The Sandwell Colleges are delighted to announce Anne Frost as new Chair of Governors.

Anne brings with her significant experience having had a career spanning a wide breadth of sectors, including working overseas for the RAF and as a senior civil servant for 11 years in the Department for Education, where her roles included supporting those most disadvantaged in education and being the lead civil servant overseeing Further Education policy.

Anne will take over from John Tew who is stepping down, following almost 17 years of dedicated service with the Colleges. He has been supported by Neil Makin, Vice Chair whose term on the Board is also complete.

Since leaving the Civil Service, Anne has focused mainly on education board roles for organisations that offer their students the most transformational education experience. She is currently chair of a university in Lincoln where the majority of students are the first in their family to study in higher education.

Until recently she has also chaired a Multi Academy Trust and is the lead education trustee for Nacro, the national social justice charity which offers post 16 learning to students who struggle with mainstream education. She is also a trustee of leading awarding body and charity AQA, which is the largest provider of academic qualifications in the UK.

In her new position as Chair of Governors, Anne will play a pivotal role in supporting The Sandwell Colleges in the delivery of their new Strategic Plan – Your Future Our Focus. Launched recently, the plan includes priorities focused on achievement, ambition and progression for all learners; meeting skills needs to support the local and regional economy; collaborative working and building key partnerships to maximise opportunities and support our communities.

On her appointment, she said: “I’m excited to be returning to Further Education which occupies a unique and increasingly important place in the education landscape, as a force for changing lives as well as providing crucial responses to a current and future skills gap.

“I’m excited to join the Colleges as they embark on the next stage of their transformational journey. The Sandwell Colleges are ambitious for all learners and never give up. It means a great deal to me that we epitomise that mission throughout all areas of the organisation and deliver excellent education for the local community. I am looking forward to contributing to the Colleges’ fantastic reputation offering technical, professional, academic and vocational qualifications to young people, adults and apprentices as well as supporting the team to work collaboratively and develop strong partnerships across the region.”

Anne has already met and been impressed by students from across the Colleges and the staff who support them to successful futures. Anne will be joined by four other new governors: Johnny Shah, Rachel Barlow, Gareth Amison and Dan Parratt who together bring significant experience from a wide range of sectors.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Anne as new Chair of Governors. Her extensive experience will be of great benefit as we move forward with the delivery of our new Strategic Plan. We look forward to working closely with her and other new governors as we commence the new academic year. On behalf of the staff team and learners, I would like to extend our thanks to John Tew and Neil Makin for their support, commitment and expertise over the years to all three of our colleges.”