TTC Group Appoints Ryan Wells as Learning Director

Telford, 21st October 2025 – Competency management expert, TTC Group, has announced the appointment of Ryan Wells as its Learning Director. This newly created role follows the company’s transition from a provider of training and compliance solutions to a leader in end-to-end competency management.

Ryan brings a wealth of Learning and Development (L&D) expertise to TTC Group, having built a successful career with organisations including HMRC, the Care Quality Commission, Computershare, and most recently SFG20, where he served as Head of Learning and Development. He has a proven track record in leading global teams, scaling impactful training programmes, and embedding digital-first learning strategies that deliver measurable business results. Ryan’s experience in harnessing AI-powered learning solutions has transformed traditional training into engaging, on-demand and cost-efficient learning experiences that strengthen workforce capability and performance.

David Marsh, Chief Executive at TTC Group, comments,

“Ryan is not only an exceptional L&D professional, but a passionate one who understands that learning is business-critical to achieving our clients’ goals. His appointment reinforces our commitment to helping organisations deliver targeted, high-quality learning solutions that ensure their employees are fully trained, competent and confident in their roles.

“Through innovative approaches that blend eLearning, AI and virtual reality technologies, Ryan will support our clients across the TTC Group portfolio in creating learning experiences that are engaging, effective and measurable. By leveraging the latest technology and focusing on continuous development, our clients can reduce risk, close skills gaps and unlock real commercial value through a safer, smarter and more capable workforce.”

Ryan Wells added,

“I’m excited to join TTC Group at such a pivotal time in its growth, helping our clients access the right learning solutions at the right time to close skills gaps, build capability, and achieve meaningful business outcomes. By embedding these approaches within TTC’s competency management ecosystem, I look forward to supporting organisations in creating safer, more skilled, and higher-performing workplaces that deliver long-term value.

TTC Group is one of the UK’s leading people risk management experts, delivering award-winning training and compliance solutions across the emergency services & fleet, construction and healthcare sectors. It is committed to empowering people and employees through education to positively change behaviour.

More than 700 professional and accredited trainers deliver over 630 training courses, including eLearning, workshops, on-road and on-site, to over 740,000 people each year. Its excellence in driving down risk has earned it a Trustpilot score of 4.8 from over 36 thousand reviews.

This appointment underscores TTC Group’s commitment to ensuring organisations have the tools and expertise needed to assess, analyse, mitigate, monitor, and optimise workforce competency – delivering compliance, performance, and commercial resilience in equal measure. TTC Group’s competency management ecosystem integrates software, training, workforce development and data insight to ensure people remain skilled, compliant, and future-ready.