AELP’s 2024 General Election manifesto was developed from ‘ Skills Means Growth’, the organisation’s vision for a sustainable skills sector – which argues that reversing flatlining productivity and tepid economic growth needs investment in skills. AELP argues that allowing learners to develop the skills employers need must be a national priority.

AELP’s General Election manifesto includes its six asks of government, which are:

A national strategy for a national skills system that supports economic growth in every region of the country.

An apprenticeship system that delivers for businesses of all sizes by supporting learners of all ages and at all levels.

More vocational and technical learning opportunities for young people to help home grown talent to fill job vacancies in key sectors.

A lifelong learning guarantee to enable people to gain new skills throughout their working life.

A root and branch review of how English and maths is delivered and assessed throughout the education system.

A skills system that prioritises learners and employers, not the institution they study at.

To support its members, AELP have published an exclusive General Election guide and toolkit designed to help training providers engage with MPs and candidates ahead of the July’s election.

Ben Rowland, AELP Chief Executive, said:

“Ahead of July’s General Election, AELP is delighted to publish a manifesto which adds to our previous six asks of government and builds on our Skills Means Growth vision. The country is in urgent need of boosting productivity – and our manifesto sets out a strong argument that skills should be a national priority and extra funding would result in an immediate return on investment by filling skills gaps and delivering growth.”