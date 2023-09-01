August’s Top Three Thought Leaders

Each month, we find our Top Three most popular articles on FE News. FE News Unwrapped proved popular, so we decided to continue this and keep celebrating our epic contributors!

This month was a busy one, we had results day for GCSE’s, A-Level’s, Vocational Qualifications and T-level’s.

But moving on, let’s find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see August’s most popular Main Feature!

FE News Top Three: August 2023

In third place we have How GCSE and A-level exams are marked – some consequences

By Dennis Sherwood, campaigner for the delivery of reliable and trustworthy school exam grades

In second place is Will AI make tests and exams more inclusive?

By John Kleeman, Founder of Questionmark and EVP of Learnosity

In first place is Apprenticeship Revolution: A Comparative Analysis of the UK, US, and India’s Journey Towards Workforce Development

By Tom Burton, Head of Apprenticeship Delivery, York St John University

Published in