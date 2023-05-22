Ecctis Appoints Professor Tom Bewick as New CEO

Ecctis – operators of UK ENIC, the UK’s national centre for recognition of international qualifications and skills, appoints new CEO

Ecctis, the Employee Ownership Trust company that operates UK ENIC, the UK national centre for recognition of international qualifications and skills, has appointed a new CEO – Tom Bewick, currently chief executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies.

The new CEO takes up post on 1 October. The appointment follows Dr Cloud Bai-Yun stepping down as CEO, with Cloud continuing to support the company in a senior advisory role. Ecctis has managed and operated UK ENIC (formerly UK NARIC) since 1997, under contract with the UK Government.

Ecctis, as well as serving the UK education sector and industry, has built an international user base and network, with universities, awarding bodies, national agencies, and government ministries across more than 60 countries referencing Ecctis’ information and data resources on international qualifications and skills.

The new CEO appointment will support Ecctis’ drive to further its international profile and grow a ‘global

community’ in education, qualifications, and skills – fostering international partnerships and building best

practice in qualification recognition, skills verification, and global skills mobility.

Tom Bewick has a strong background in skills policy and skills development. He worked as an adviser to

the UK Government on the set-up of Sector Skills Councils and was the founding chief executive of the

Creative and Cultural Skills Council. He was CEO of the International Skills Standards Organisation and

founder of the Transatlantic Apprenticeship Exchange Forum. He is a visiting professor in skills and

workforce policy at Staffordshire University.

Chair of Ecctis’ Employee Ownership Trust Board, Richard Hastings, commented:

‘I’m delighted to appoint a leader of the calibre of Tom Bewick to take the organisation forward. He demonstrated to the Board that he is passionate about service excellence and committed to real innovation. Our new CEO will progress our ambitious plans to invest in and grow our skills recognition and verification services and our global skills insights work, developing the business within the context of an employee-owned trust.’

Tom Bewick said: ‘I’m really looking forward to working with the Board and staff of the employee-owned trust at a time when international migration linked to skills needs is a key issue.

The heart of what Ecctis does is ensuring there is public confidence and trust in how professional qualifications and academic credentials are used to access employment and higher education – in the UK and worldwide. It will be my job as CEO to take the business forward in digital innovation, service excellence, and sustainable growth. We will achieve these ambitious aims by working in close partnership with government and stakeholders in the United Kingdom and other jurisdictions.’

