Exploring the Intersection of Social Class and Psychological Support: Insights from Conversations that Influence SEND educational outcomes.

The significance of social class has been widely documented, with research highlighting its pervasive influence on various aspects of individuals’ lives, including employment opportunities, quality of education, health outcomes, and access to resources (Smith, 2018).

Furthermore, social class intersects with other identity markers, such as race, ethnicity, and gender (Jones & Brown, 2019), impinging upon psychological support experiences for individuals across different social strata. This article will delve into the intersection of social class and psychological support, using the provided references to address the ways in which conversations can elucidate insights on this crucial topic.

Social Class Impact on Psychological Support

Psychological support encompasses not only formal professional help but also informal assistance in coping with life’s challenges from laypersons in one’s social network. Bourdieu’s (1986) concept of capital elucidates how different forms of capital – economic, cultural, and social – can impact individuals across social classes. Economic disparities influence the accessibility to mental health services and the quality thereof. Those with higher economic capital may afford to access specialized private services while people with lesser funds rely mainly on public mental health systems (Johnson et al., 2020). Cultural capital grants individuals with more knowledge about mental health resources or the ability to adhere to treatments (Lareau, 2011). Conversely, limited cultural capital may contribute to a stigmatization of mental illness, impeding individuals in accessing professional help.



Social capital refers to the networks that provide support by reinforcing personal connections within a community. In lower-income populations, there may be a higher reliance on community-based psychological supports due to limited access to formal services (Clarke, 2019). Torres and Sullivan (2021) further emphasize the importance of examining racial and ethnic factors while taking into consideration the unique experiences related to social class differences. It is crucial for psychology professionals to adjust their practice and communication methods to better accommodate clients’ social class contexts, fostering helpful and culturally sensitive services.

The Role of Conversations in Unveiling Insights

Conversations, both formal and informal, serve as paramount pathways to understanding how social class intersects with psychological support experiences. Conducting research through interviews with individuals from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds yields valuable insights into the barriers they face in accessing mental health services. Furthermore, practitioners should engage in conversations with their clients, taking into account clients’ cultural context (APA, 2020; NASW, 2021).

Conversations within therapeutic contexts can help clinicians recognize patterns of beliefs that may hinder support-seeking behaviour due to social class assumptions (Torres & Sullivan, 2021). Furthermore, engaging in dialogue with the community members helps tailor interventions that are more culturally and socially appropriate. Establishing trust within these conversations is crucial in encouraging the sharing of authentic experiences (Waters & Lester, 2022). This authenticity is enabled by considering navigational capital – the ability to move fluidly through

Navigational capital refers to an individual’s ability to move fluidly among various environments based on their identity, context, and embodiment (Clarke, 2019). By acknowledging a person’s navigational capital during therapy sessions, clinicians can provide tailored interventions that better encapsulate their cultural and social characteristics (Lareau, 2011). Developing culturally sensitive treatment approaches is essential for fostering authentic therapeutic experiences that address individuals’ unique challenges with respect to their social class (Jones & Brown, 2019).

Considering an individual’s navigational capital ensures that the interventions provided are genuine and considers the barriers they face due to their social class (Waters & Lester, 2022). By acknowledging the intersectionality of identity-related factors such as race, gender, and socioeconomic status, clinicians can provide holistic support that takes into account different patterns of disadvantageous experiences (Johnson et al., 2020). Moreover, fostering an authentic rapport with clients establishes credibility and fosters a sense of trust that ultimately enhances communication and treatment progress (NASW, 2021).

The intersection of social class and psychological support is a multifaceted area that warrants attention from both clinicians and mental health researchers. Conversations within therapeutic contexts play a pivotal role in understanding individuals’ unique lived experiences related to their social class. Establishing a foundation of trust during these conversations encourages openness and rapport between clinician and client. Furthermore, recognizing navigational capital as an essential component of therapeutic interventions allows professionals to provide culturally appropriate and socially relevant treatment methods. Overall, addressing the complexities surrounding the nexus of social class and psychological support enhances the efficacy of therapy, while fostering authentic relationships formed by empathy, trust, and understanding.

By Gavin Hoole

Published in