From education to employment

FE News Unwrapped 2023

FE News Editor December 11, 2023
0 Comments

The Countdown has begun for FE News Unwrapped!

Last year we revealed the top 10 most popular exclusive thought leadership articles of the year on FE News and it went down very well! So this year we are back with FE News Unwrapped!

This year alone, we have had over 350 exclusive articles from the sector’s top influencers and thought leaders on FE News… that is a lot!

We will be counting down every working day until we reveal the most popular / influential thought leadership article on FE News for 2023 on Friday the 22nd of December… could it be you?

Scroll through the line-up to see who won…

The Top 10 FE Influencers and Thought Leaders of 2023 on FE News

Day One

Coming in at number 10 is Professor Paul Glaister CBE from the University of Reading with: Maths to 18 – mathematical and quantitative skills needed and relevant to all
Published in: Education, Featured voices
FE News Editor

