From education to employment

February Top Three Thought Leaders

FE News Editor March 1, 2024
0 Comments
FEB Top 3 articles

Each month, we find our Top Three most popular articles on FE News. This month was a busy one as we had National Apprenticeship Week but that didn’t stop these winners from smashing the top three list!

But moving on, let’s find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see February’s most popular Main Features!

FE News Top Three: February 2024

In third place is – National Apprenticeship Week 2024: Skills For Life

By Jenny Taylor, UK Lead of Early Professional Programmes, IBM

In second place is – AI in Education: A Human Approach

By Ben Knight, Head of Language, Content and Pedagogy at Oxford University Press

In first place is – Avoiding the Quality Assurance Rut: Strategies for Success

By Lou Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Mesma

Published in: Featured voices
FE News Editor

