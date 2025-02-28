Highest HR salaries in the UK revealed

New data from the ONS shows a persistent wage gap between HR leaders based in the South and North of the UK, with those in London, the Southeast and Southwest of England earning more per hour than many of their counterparts across the rest of the country.

Analysis of regional pay figures, by HR software and eLearning content provider Ciphr, revealed a 51% pay disparity between the highest and lowest-paid HR managers and directors (including managers and directors in HR, recruitment, L&D, DE&I and reward).

HR managers and directors based in London are paid the most on average, based on mean hourly earnings of £35.38 (excluding overtime). This works out to about £68,807* per year, which is nearly £24,000 more than the average salary of their peers in Wales.

HR leaders’ wages in London are also around 7% higher than those based in the Southeast of the UK and 13% higher than those in the Southwest (which average at £33.03 and £31.40 respectively).

At the opposite end of the earnings scale, HR managers and directors in Wales, the East Midlands, and Yorkshire and The Humber have the lowest mean hourly rate compared to anywhere else in the UK. Their average salaries, of £23.37, £25.89, and £26.69 an hour respectively, are considerably less than the UK average for these jobs of £30.88 an hour or £59,413 per year.

Parts of the UK where HR managers and directors have the highest mean average wages:

London – £35.38 an hour or £68,807 a year

South East – £33.03 an hour or £64,409 a year

South West – £31.40 an hour or £61,067 a year

East of England – £29.60 an hour or £57,566 a year

North West – £28.90 an hour or £55,604 a year

The capital’s HR managers and directors may earn more, on average, but they also put in longer full-time hours than most – clocking in 37.4 hours per week or about 1,945 hours a year. The average working week for HR managers and directors in the Southeast of England is slightly higher at 37.5 hours, or 1,950 a year.

By comparison, HR leaders in Scotland average the shortest working week at 36.1 hours, or 1,877 a year.

Parts of the UK where HR managers and directors have the longest working week:

South East – 37.5 hours a week or 1,950 a year

East of England – 37.4 hours a week or 1,945 a year

London – 37.4 hours a week or 1,945 a year

South West – 37.4 hours a week or 1,945 a year

London is the top paying region for HR jobs

Based on Ciphr’s research, HR professionals (at all levels) employed by organisations in London enjoy the biggest HR salaries. The region is home to some of the best-paid HR and industrial relations officers, who earn an average hourly rate of £20.91 or about £40,775 a year (for a 37.5 hour working week). This group includes employees with job titles such as HR specialist, HR generalist, HR consultant, diversity and equality adviser, recruiter, and personnel officer.

The next two highest-paying UK regions for these types of HR roles are Scotland (£18.93) and the East Midlands (£18.73). Both come in above the national average of £18.41 an hour or £35,900 a year.

HR administrators working in London, or for companies based in London, also earn more than others in these roles around the UK, at £16.20 per hour (the national average is £14.95).

Chart showing regional variations in HR pay and working hours across the UK (for full-time employees):

Commenting on the findings, Claire Williams, chief people and operating officer at Ciphr, says:

“This ONS data is very useful to get a better understanding of what similar HR roles are being paid around the country. But, as with any job, salary can vary considerably depending on the size and type of an organisation that someone works in, their seniority and skillset, the critical functions they perform, and their contribution to business outcomes.

“Any salary benchmarking must also take into account the cost of living – or level of affordability (compared to wages) across the different UK regions.

“While pay is rarely the only consideration when people are choosing to join an employer or stay in a role, they do want to feel fairly rewarded for the value they bring to an organisation.”