How To Digitally Transform in 2026 

I use the term digital transformation in almost every conversation I have relating to the success of UK tertiary education.

Ahead of my upcoming session at this year’s Digifest I want to take a look at how colleges and universities are approaching digital transformation in 2026 and how it is helping to shape the future of UK further and higher education.

My 22 years of experience in education, and at Jisc, has consistently focused on enabling colleges and universities to unlock the full potential of technology, improving the student experience, enhancing teaching quality, and driving more efficient and effective ways of working.

With digital featuring prominently throughout the Government’s recent Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper, and highlighted as an integral part of the £1.2 billion skills investment outlined in the UK’s Industrial Strategy, it’s great to see it finally taking centre stage, but it’s important to remember that successful digital transformation is not all about the technology.

What has underpinned the support and guidance we provide, and the research I lead, is a clear, unwavering focus on culture, people, and practice – which may seem surprising for someone that lives and breathes digital day in and day out.

From reactive to proactive and a whole institution approach

The profound impact of the pandemic on education reinforced the need to move beyond isolated pockets of innovation and reactive use of technology. It was a watershed moment that demanded a strategic, whole‑organisation approach to digital requiring a fundamental shift in culture driven by leaders with a clear digital mindset and vision.

In the past, digital has often been viewed as just about the kit, and considerable investment has been made in this area to provide robust and secure infrastructure. But it is extremely difficult to stay ahead of the curve of digital evolution across large and complex campus estates, and institutions must now address the technical legacy of duplicate and out of date systems that are no longer fit for purpose to achieve vital efficiencies and cost savings for the sector.

A digital ecosystem where there is a single source of truth, with the core business back-office systems integrating seamlessly with academic platforms and student record systems is the goal.

Interoperability and common standards are the enablers of this and, if achieved, result in the ability to fully actualise the benefits of data-informed decision-making.

Never before has this been so crucial. In an age where artificial intelligence is assumed an inevitable part of the future of further and higher education, a sophisticated understanding, use and governance of institutional data is needed to realise the potential of new and evolving technologies.

Digital leadership with a digital mindset

This starts with setting a digital vision that enables the college or university to become financially resilient and offers an inclusive and equitable experience to all.

Executive teams must continue to develop the digital mindset, capabilities and leadership skills to enable the progression of a digital transformation strategy from the initial baseline to sector benchmarking.

At Jisc, we have witnessed transformative results when digital and data maturity insights have been used to benchmark current practice and identify priority areas for investment. In a resource constrained environment having this evidence is essential for financial sustainability.

Placing people at the heart

However, the investment in infrastructure, security and data needs to be counterbalanced by the investment in people.

We recognise that staff and students’ expectations and experiences of technology are continually evolving alongside rapid advances in digital products. To keep pace, we encourage institutions to prioritise developing the digital and AI capabilities of staff and students, strengthening pedagogic practice, and enabling the visionary leadership necessary to drive innovation and embed meaningful organisational change.

Developing digital and AI confidence and capabilities for all staff is an ongoing commitment. The associated professional bodies for professional services staff, academic staff and researchers all acknowledge the importance and requirements for staff to be digitally capable and confident.

This is part of professional practice and needs to be recognised and rewarded as such. Human resource departments, organisational and educational development units and libraries are key stakeholders in the delivery of a digital transformation strategy, yet many are often overlooked.

Enabling staff and students to self‑assess their digital and AI capabilities and access targeted training and support based on their needs, is a critical component of benchmarking institutional practice and mapping progression. Equally essential is creating meaningful opportunities for staff and students to articulate their expectations and experiences of the digital environment. Their insights should directly inform future developments, ensuring that institutional strategy is shaped by real user needs and grounded in lived experience.

Working together to enhance the student experience

At the heart of every college and university are their students. As demographics shift, we must fundamentally rethink curriculum and assessment design to prepare learners for a digital and AI‑enabled workplace.

This evolution must be accompanied by a sustained focus on teaching quality and a commitment to delivering an inclusive, equitable experience for all students, regardless of where or how they study.

In today’s landscape, all learning is blended, incorporating digital elements and shaped by the disruptive influence of AI on traditional educational norms.

We are already seeing examples of stand-out practice where staff and students co‑design curricula and reimagine assessment approaches to manage the risks AI poses to academic integrity.

Institutions are refreshing curriculum frameworks and embedding clear principles and policies for blended learning within their education strategies – actions which are essential to protecting and enhancing the global reputation of UK further and higher education.

The digital future of UK tertiary education

Now is the moment for boldness, not caution. With universities and colleges facing deepening financial deficits, shrinking student cohorts, and leadership turbulence in an increasingly volatile political climate, the sector is already in motion. Change is no longer optional – it is inevitable.

The status quo of previous decades cannot survive the pressures that are reshaping the landscape. To thrive, institutions must embrace new operating models, pursue collaboration over competition, and unlock the potential of shared services that strengthen resilience across the whole ecosystem.

At the centre of this shift is digital transformation, but technology alone will not deliver the future we envisage – investment in people, capability, and culture is what will truly enable digital tools to drive meaningful, sustainable change.

The UK tertiary education sector stands at a crossroads. Bold leadership, collective action, and purposeful digital innovation are now the keys to survival and renewal.

By Sarah Knight, Director of Digital Transformation at Jisc