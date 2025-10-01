Inspire Education Group CEO welcomes Prime Minister’s Skills Mission and Calls for Continued Investment in Colleges

Inspire Education Group (IEG) CEO, Rachel Nicholls, has welcomed the Prime Minister’s pledge to make skills, apprenticeships and technical education a defining mission of government, alongside the announcement of an additional £800 million for colleges next year.

Speaking after the Prime Minister’s Labour Party Conference address, Rachel said:

“This is a decisive and welcome step away from a one-size-fits-all approach to education. Technical skills and apprenticeships are not a second-best option – they are the crucial engine room for the UK economy’s growth and productivity. By setting a new ambition that gives equal weight to these routes, the government is ensuring young people can choose a path that works for them and leads to a great job.”

Rachel also highlighted the positive impact this new investment could have on capacity and staffing across the sector.

“At Inspire Education Group, demand is outstripping supply for places in areas such as construction and engineering. This investment will help us expand facilities and train the next generation of skilled workers. It must also help address the persistent pay gap between college lecturers and teachers elsewhere in the education system. A skills system is only as good as its teachers, and we need to attract and retain the very best from industry.”

IEG, which incorporates Peterborough College, Stamford College and University Centre Peterborough, supports more than 6,000 full-time students each year. The Group also recently featured on BBC Look East coverage, where Chief Curriculum Officer, Julia Bates, explained how IEG works with over 1,000 employers through our Employer Engagement Boards to shape courses that are relevant to the jobs of the future.



By engaging with employers, we ensure our curriculum stays up-to-date and aligned with industry needs. Tackling the challenges facing young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) requires system-wide change, policy support and sustained investment in Further Education.

Rachel noted the importance of restoring adult skills provision and responding to regional challenges:

“We know too many young people, particularly in Peterborough, are struggling to find their route into education, employment or training. At the same time, adults who want to retrain or upskill often face limited opportunities due to funding cuts. This new investment offers the chance to open more doors, help more people back into work and strengthen local economic resilience.”

She concluded by emphasising the importance of collaboration across the system.

“Colleges like IEG are ready to deliver, but our success depends on working hand-in-hand with employers, Chambers of Commerce, Mayoral Authorities, universities and community partners. Together, with sustained funding and political support, we can give young people and adults the opportunities they deserve, and secure the skilled workforce our economy needs.”