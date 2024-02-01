Shopping Cart

From education to employment

January Top Three Thought Leaders

FE News Editor February 1, 2024
0 Comments
Fe News top 3 Jan 2024

Each month, we find our Top Three most popular articles on FE News. This month was a busy one as we have all been recovering from the holiday season but that didn’t stop these winners from smashing the top three list!

But moving on, let’s find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see January’s most popular Main Feature!

FE News Top Three: January 2023

In third place is – The state of education in 2023 and 2024

By Alice Barnard is Chief Executive of the Edge Foundation

In second place is – 5 Ed-Tech Predictions For 2024, According To Jack McDougall 

By Jack McDougall, Head of Business Development at the Skills Network

In first place is – What does a General Election year mean for FE and skills?

By Prof Tom Bewick, Chief Executive at Ecctis

Published in: Education, Social impact, Featured voices
