Jisc and the Association of Colleges formalise partnership to accelerate digital transformation

The new agreement represents a significant step forward in driving digital change in further education

Jisc and the Association of Colleges (AoC) today announce a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise a strategic partnership, substantially driving forward a commitment to fostering digital transformation across the further education (FE) sector.

The MoU outlines a collaborative framework that brings together Jisc’s expertise in digital innovation and AoC’s sector-wide influence to support colleges at all stages of digital maturity. The partnership aims to position digital technology as a key enabler of operational efficiency, improved learner outcomes, and enhanced educational experiences.

In response to the sector’s evolving challenges, the partnership will also focus on strengthening cyber resilience, and supporting the effective, ethical, and secure adoption of artificial intelligence. These priorities reflect the growing need for robust digital infrastructure and responsible innovation to effectively safeguard institutions.

Heidi Fraser-Krauss, Chief Executive of Jisc, commented:

“This partnership reflects a strong alignment in the values of Jisc and AoC, and a shared vision for the impact of technology-enabled innovation. By working together, we can amplify our shared messages, increase clarity, reduce sector noise, and provide clear guidance to college leaders navigating digital transformation”.

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said:

“This partnership with Jisc is a timely and vital step in supporting colleges to navigate the complexities of digital transformation.

“By combining our sector insight with Jisc’s technical expertise, we can support leaders make informed decisions, build cyber resilience, and harness emerging technologies like AI in ways that are ethical, secure, and student-focused.”

Key elements of the partnership include:

Joint strategic objectives: Enhancing digital leadership, supporting innovation in teaching and learning and service delivery, and promoting coordinated sector-wide communication.

A joint executive steering group will oversee the partnership's implementation.

A joint executive steering group will oversee the partnership’s implementation. Unified policy advocacy: The partnership will present a single voice in policy discussions with sector bodies, ensuring coherent advocacy for digital priorities.

The MoU marks a new chapter in sector-wide collaboration, laying the groundwork for meaningful progress, ensuring that digital advancement remains central to improving outcomes for learners, educators, and institutions alike.

Jisc: for the future of education and research

For more than 30 years, Jisc have pioneered digital solutions for UK education and research, transforming how knowledge is created, shared and applied. As a not-for-profit membership organisation, Jisc deliver value to our members and customers in four key areas, so they can be pioneers too.

Jisc provide digital, data and technology solutions to meet sector-specific needs; we save our members money through sustainable shared services; building communities for shared learning; and offering intelligence on emerging trends to future-proof our members and customers.

At their core is the world-class Janet Network, the UK’s national research and education infrastructure. Providing secure, high-speed connectivity, along with cyber security and identity services, to 20 million users in universities, colleges, schools and research bodies throughout the UK.

Together we’re building a better digital future for education and research.