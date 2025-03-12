Learning Lessons from the Digital Revolution is Essential to Thrive with AI

Historian James Burke once posed the question, “Why should we look to the past in order to prepare for the future? Because there is nowhere else to look”.

In order to understand the present, and indeed the future, sometimes you need to move backwards, in order to move forwards. In the digital world, this is as true now as is what in previous decades when innovations such as Bluetooth, laptops and smart phones became the norm.

Now, we find ourselves at another turning point, but AI has taken the place of wider digital change. In order to embrace the untold opportunities that AI brings, we must look back, and learn lessons from how quick, or rather slow, we were to embrace technological advances.

Lessons from previous digital transformations

Take a trip back to previous decades where cloud storage, and prior to that, floppy disks revolutionised data storage. At an organisational level, the emergence of cloud storage made it possible to access resources and applications from anywhere, with just a browse. At an individual level floppy disks filled binders and were home to multiple personal and work-related files. Both consigned paper records and box files to the recycling bin.

However, with the rapid technological advances of the past, generally came a scramble to keep up – from both the wider population and the business landscape. Take Blockbuster, for example, a victim of the early 2000s digital revolutions with DVDs and then streaming taking over. Once a giant in entertainment, it failed to adapt to digital shifts.

The positive news, in terms of the opportunity it brings, is that the AI revolution is the biggest digital shift we’ve ever seen. AI is not restricted to IT departments, tech companies or even the business world but is now prevalent in everyday life. Both for adopters, and developers, and whether the user is quite aware they are using it, or not, AI is a key part of life – across all ages, demographics and regions.

Preparing for an AI-driven future

When the digital landscape has shifted in the past, businesses, educators and government have had to work quickly to get people up to speed. This time, we need to be ahead of the curve, through investment in education and training, and policy intervention. All are crucial to ensure that businesses and employees can understand and thrive with technological advancements, which now includes AI.

It is estimated that with the rapid adoption of AI technology, 40 per cent of the workforce will need to re-skill in the next three years. This means not just teaching those in entry level roles about how to use AI, but those who are mid-career and upwards.

Moreover, the AI skills gap is emerging at a much faster pace than the digital skills equivalent, creating an urgent need for free, flexible learning that gets the nation up to speed on exactly what using artificial intelligence entails.

We know that one party alone cannot take on this huge task of plugging the AI skills gap and a culture of collaboration between business, industry and the government is key. This could include integrating AI training into the curriculum and expanding workforce reskilling programmes, alongside fostering a culture of lifelong learning.

The recent AI Opportunities Action Plan, led by entrepreneur Matt Clifford CBE, Chair of the UK’s Advanced Research and Invention Agency has started the journey to incorporating AI into the government’s growth and skills plans.

Alongside the roll out of an updated Lifelong Skills entitlement and Skills England, the government can use the plan’s recommendations to create a unified AI and skills strategy with a focus on lifelong learning.

Seizing the AI opportunity

Looking back to previous years, digital advances have unlocked waves of changes and opportunities. But this time we can be better prepared to ensure everyone can benefit from the opportunities AI brings to individuals and workplaces.

The AI revolution is here, bringing with it immense opportunities for businesses, workers, and the economy.

By embracing AI education today, we can shape a future where both businesses and individuals thrive. This is our moment to build an AI-ready workforce, unlocking new growth, creativity, and success across the country.

By Professor Rachid Hourizi MBE is Director of the Institute of Coding, which is led by the University of Bath.